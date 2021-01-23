Papers: Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly keen on Man Utd move

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester United.

Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace youngster Tyrick Mitchell, but face difficulty in concluding a deal on the cheap.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Owen Farrell is understood to have united with Johnny Sexton, Alun Wyn Jones and Stuart Hogg to urge Lions officials the series against South Africa "must go ahead".

Image: Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down a lucrative offer from the Saudi Arabia tourism authority to be the face of the country's drive to market itself as a holiday destination.

Olympic chiefs are working with the World Health Organisation to get all athletes vaccinated in a bid to save the Tokyo Games.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona have reportedly asked a host of major banks to delay debt repayments so that the club can avoid insolvency.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe admits he is still undecided about signing a new deal at the Ligue 1 champions.

West Ham will receive less than £15m from Ajax from the sale of Sebastien Haller with more than a quarter of the £20m transfer fee owed to a private equity company.

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has shut down speculation they will sell Leroy Sane just six months after his move from Manchester City.

Manchester United and Paul Pogba will put a decision on the midfielder's future on the backburner until the end of the title race.

Crystal Palace will consider offers for striker Christian Benteke after signing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

West Ham are assessing the cost of a potential deal for Bournemouth's Joshua King.

Newcastle are trying to bring in Graeme Jones from Bournemouth as a third assistant manager to help under-fire boss Steve Bruce.

Everton reportedly want £9m for Brazilian winger Bernard amid interest from the United Arab Emirates.

Image: PSG forward Kylian Mbappe admits he is still undecided about signing a new deal

UEFA faces a legal battle with some of its Euro 2020 hosts as it makes contingency plans for the tournament.

Yaya Toure is reportedly set to take his first coaching role at Ukrainian side Olimpik Donetsk.

The RFU is ready to sanction the Premiership's plan to scrap relegation this season in a dramatic move that could lead to a ring-fenced top flight for years to come.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been accused of "not getting along with other Blues stars".

Arsenal transfer target Martin Odegaard's Gunners debut would likely be delayed if a Real Madrid exit happens.

THE SUN

Manchester United target Arkadiusz Milik has joined Marseille on loan from Napoli until June 2022.

THE TIMES

The likelihood of Sepp Blatter ever having to face the music over the criminal and civil cases brought against him looks increasingly remote. Blatter's poor health means that the former Fifa president will be in no fit state to answer questions raised by his successors at football's world governing body.

Image: Thiago Silva has been accused of not getting on with his Chelsea team-mates

Former FA chairman David Bernstein has called for legal disputes in football to be overseen by an independent body after a police investigation uncovered evidence suggesting that misleading documents had been used in arbitrations.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Gerrard has defended Premiership rivals over Covid-19 safety fears - and says clubs have gone "above and beyond".

Eddie Howe is favourite for both the Celtic and Newcastle jobs as the race hots up for the in-demand manager.

Graham Alexander has held talks with Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher over the defender's future.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen could abandon their plan to build a long-awaited new stadium in Kingsford as it's claimed they're in talks with the local council over an alternative.