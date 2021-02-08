Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Norwich, Brentford and Swansea in the race for the Premier League

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Don Goodman and presenter Caroline Barker to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel take a look at the race for the Premier League that is heating up between Norwich, Brentford and Swansea - with Reading and a few others still chasing, while we also hear from Sunderland midfielder Max Power in Ten To Tackle.

All leagues and angles are covered in this week's show, but here were some of the main talking points...

The Championship promotion race heats up

Image: Swansea beat Norwich on Friday night to close the gap in the Championship promotion race

A big win for Swansea against Norwich on Friday night, followed by another victory for Brentford on Saturday has increased the heat in the race for the Premier League.

There are just two points separating the top three now, while Brentford and Swansea both have games in hand on the Canaries.

Goodman: "The fact it has turned on its head in three games, with Norwich taking just two points, whereas Swansea have seven and Brentford have nine, it just shows what the Championship can do.

"You can't go 46 games without having any kind of blip, it's impossible. But they won't be panicking. They are still top of the table. It's just about resetting and going again.

Bournemouth back to winning ways under Woodgate

Image: Bournemouth got back to winning ways following the departure of boss Jason Tindall

Bournemouth are among the sides still hoping to force their way back into the promotion equation. They got back to winning ways on Saturday following the departure of Jason Tindall, with caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate leading them to a 3-2 win over Birmingham.

They remain nine points off Brentford in second, however, as they continue their pursuit of a new manager.

Barker: "I know what they were trying to do with Tindall, and most people wanted to see him succeed with how long he has been at the club. But I don't think I've seen a full-on performance for 90 minutes from Bournemouth when we've covered them this season.

"No one can guarantee promotion from this brilliant league. They have the quality in this team and they've got to sort out what's happening at the back. They started really poorly [against Birmingham on Saturday] and defensively they were all over the place."

Sunderland's Max Power takes Ten To Tackle

Max Power took on our Ten To Tackle challenge this week, with the Liverpool-supporting Sunderland fan revealing his favourite piece of footballing memorabilia.

"I've got Stevie G's boots!" he said. They're match-worn and signed. They're my cherished items.

"If he was my size I might have to chuck them on. But he's an eight and they're too small for me."

Swindon falling into trouble

Image: Swindon have fallen into the League One relegation zone under John Sheridan

It's not been a good time for Swindon under John Sheridan. They have fallen into the League One relegation zone, and have played more games than all of the sides immediately above them. They need to turn things around.

Goodman: "We covered one of their games when they played Ipswich at Portman Road not too long ago and they were brilliant. From that perspective, they know that they have enough talented players at the club to win games and get them out of this mess.

"The other good news is they're still attached and not disconnected from the clubs above them. They are in with a fighting chance, they just need to find some consistency."

Harrogate pushing on in debut season

Image: Harrogate have enjoyed a fine start to life in League Two

It has been a hugely impressive debut season in the Football League for Harrogate Town. They have belied pre-season expectations and currently sit closer to the League Two play-offs than the relegation zone.

Goodman: "They're another fairy tale. When I was a boy of 15 or 16 I used to play against Harrogate in the Northern Counties East League. They have come rather a long way!

Barker: "They continue to push on at Harrogate. But what I like about them is that they are trying to do it on a sustainable level. They find their level, and then they push on again."