Leyton Orient coach Errol McKellar's inspiring campaign to help fight prostate cancer

Errol McKellar has been a football coach for more than 40 years but his toughest opponent was unexpected and not on the pitch.



The Leyton Orient coach and youth mentor saw his life take a sudden turn when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.



"I found out about it by accident because my wife was complaining about my snoring! I went to the doctor, picked up a leaflet from Prostate Cancer UK and was told about a simple blood test that would take less than 10 minutes."



Errol would need a biopsy and then an operation when cancer was discovered but that test would save his life.



A mechanic by trade, Errol was determined to make a difference after his rehabilitation. The men who brought their cars to his garage looking for new brakes or tyres were encouraged to carry out a different kind of MOT - a PSA blood test.



"If you bring your car in every year, why are you not looking at your body in the same way? We need to stop men from dying through fear and ignorance. The PSA test is an early indicator - if something's wrong you can address it."



Errol now works full-time to raise awareness of prostate cancer and was last year nominated for an MBE for his campaigning efforts.



"More than 11,000 men a year will die of prostate cancer - that's one every 45 minutes. By the end of a football match, we'll have lost two men.



"I don't want someone else to have to go through the battle I've had to go through. It's given me the chance to turn a negative into hopefully a massive positive."



Watch Errol's story in the film above and join him in the fight against prostate cancer.