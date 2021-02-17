Papers: Everton back in for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Everton are reportedly set to make a fresh bid for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Madrid star Federico Valverde as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.
Roman Abramovich has pumped £2bn into Chelsea transfers alone since taking over in 2003.
Trending
- Agent: Bale not playing due to twilight of career
- Referee charged for squaring up to Ipswich's Judge
- Stunning sports photos from SJA Awards shortlists
- Will old faces haunt Man Utd in the Europa League?
- Ref apologises after squaring up to Ipswich player in game
- Pep tells City players: Don't look at schedule!
- 'I want the UK's heavyweight kings!'
- Arteta: There will be consequences for Covid breaches
- Rangers: Five players broke Covid-19 rules
- Should Kane leave Spurs as he approaches peak?
Arsenal will launch major cost-cutting plans - despite just slashing their wage bill by almost £700,000 a week.
Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has followed in the footsteps of ex-Toon boss Rafa Benitez by leaving Chinese side Dalian Pro.
Ravel Morrison has revealed he is in talks with Championship and La Liga clubs over his next move.
Steven Gerrard has admitted Fernando Torres "broke his heart" by leaving Liverpool to join Chelsea back in 2011.
THE GUARDIAN
Jordan Pickford is set to return to Everton's starting line-up against Manchester City on Wednesday having missed the last four matches with a rib injury.
DAILY MIRROR
Jurgen Klopp has revealed he received a text message from the Liverpool owners apologising for the state of the team when he took the reins.
Arsene Wenger has questioned Jurgen Klopp's decision to stick with Alisson, saying he appears to be the type of player who carries mistakes with him from one game to the next.
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both messaged Kylian Mbappe after the PSG forward struck a scintillating hat-trick against Barcelona.
Kylian Mbappe insisted he is "happy" at PSG after his hat-trick against Barcelona - but warned it would be "stupid" to make a decision on his future after one match.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United are willing to pay £61m to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to reports.
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for PAOK Salonika youngster Christos Tzolis.
DAILY STAR
Liverpool's Takumi Minamino may be offered a La Liga escape route with Sevilla after his solid start at Southampton.
Liverpool hero Javier Mascherano believes his former club could be a danger in this season's Champions League.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Eddie Jones has admitted Owen Farrell has been below par in the opening rounds of the Six Nations.
THE TIMES
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has given a clear indication he may still be in charge next season after admitting he has held discussions over transfer activity this summer.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Celtic star Tommy Johnson has revealed he was overlooked for a recruitment role at Parkhead prior to the confirmation of Nicky Hammond as the Hoops' full-time head of football operations.
DAILY RECORD
Former Celtic coach Damien Duff says he would have been "unhappy with himself" if he had remained part of Ireland's coaching set-up.