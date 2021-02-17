Papers: Everton back in for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Everton are reportedly set to make a fresh bid for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Madrid star Federico Valverde as a possible replacement for Paul Pogba.

Roman Abramovich has pumped £2bn into Chelsea transfers alone since taking over in 2003.

Arsenal will launch major cost-cutting plans - despite just slashing their wage bill by almost £700,000 a week.

Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has followed in the footsteps of ex-Toon boss Rafa Benitez by leaving Chinese side Dalian Pro.

Ravel Morrison has revealed he is in talks with Championship and La Liga clubs over his next move.

Steven Gerrard has admitted Fernando Torres "broke his heart" by leaving Liverpool to join Chelsea back in 2011.

THE GUARDIAN

Jordan Pickford is set to return to Everton's starting line-up against Manchester City on Wednesday having missed the last four matches with a rib injury.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has revealed he received a text message from the Liverpool owners apologising for the state of the team when he took the reins.

Arsene Wenger has questioned Jurgen Klopp's decision to stick with Alisson, saying he appears to be the type of player who carries mistakes with him from one game to the next.

Image: Jordan Pickford is in line to play against Manchester CIty

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both messaged Kylian Mbappe after the PSG forward struck a scintillating hat-trick against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe insisted he is "happy" at PSG after his hat-trick against Barcelona - but warned it would be "stupid" to make a decision on his future after one match.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are willing to pay £61m to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to reports.

Image: Kylian Mbappe was popular among his peers after his hat-trick at Barcelona

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for PAOK Salonika youngster Christos Tzolis.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino may be offered a La Liga escape route with Sevilla after his solid start at Southampton.

Liverpool hero Javier Mascherano believes his former club could be a danger in this season's Champions League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Jones has admitted Owen Farrell has been below par in the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

THE TIMES

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has given a clear indication he may still be in charge next season after admitting he has held discussions over transfer activity this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic star Tommy Johnson has revealed he was overlooked for a recruitment role at Parkhead prior to the confirmation of Nicky Hammond as the Hoops' full-time head of football operations.

DAILY RECORD

Former Celtic coach Damien Duff says he would have been "unhappy with himself" if he had remained part of Ireland's coaching set-up.