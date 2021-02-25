David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 33. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Watford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has not been a great week for Bournemouth, with two defeats in a row seeing them drop out of the top six. Losing to Cardiff in midweek was a big blow.

This is not a good game for them, either. Watford have been excellent lately and will be full of confidence heading to the Vitality Stadium. I can see them making it five wins a row to maintain their promotion charge.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Brentford needed that win against Sheffield Wednesday to get back on the horse. They had looked out of sorts before that, and you get the feeling Thomas Frank has steered them back on track.

Stoke will probably find them with a bit more confidence now and would have preferred this game to be a few days earlier! They have not been good on the road lately either. Has to be a home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Neil Warnock versus Mick McCarthy! It should be a cracking game. There's a pleasing cyclical nature to the managers we are seeing at this level.

Middlesbrough need to get back on song after a poor result in midweek, but Cardiff are in such good form. There is no one you would want to face less right now. Their run has been remarkable to force their way into the top six, and I can only see it going on.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

With so many games in quick succession, it can all go wrong very quickly, and that's what's happened to Rotherham. Losing four in a row. There is still a lot of fight in them, and they have games in hand, but they need to pick up points soon.

Reading will be starting to look over their shoulders a little as there are sides queuing up trying to take their spot in the top six. Both sides will be right up for this, so I think I will go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Swansea dug out a great win against Coventry in midweek. They needed it after the Huddersfield loss and are still right in the thick of the promotion action.

Bristol City had Nigel Pearson in the stands on Tuesday night and that was enough for them to get back to winning ways against Middlesbrough. This will be a closer game than it may have been a couple of weeks ago, but I think the Swans will have enough.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Barnsley vs Millwall: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs QPR: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Coventry: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Sheffield Wednesday: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Huddersfield: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Norwich (Sun 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football): 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)