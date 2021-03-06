When could Rangers win Scottish Premiership league title? What Steven Gerrard's side need to take trophy

With Steven Gerrard's Rangers 21 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and games running out, when could they be crowned champions for the first time since 2011?

Gerrard's side have enjoyed a phenomenal season on the pitch, dropping only eight points across 32 games as holders Celtic suffer on and off-field issues.

When can Rangers finally get their hands back on the Scottish Premiership trophy a decade on from their last triumph?

When will Rangers be crowned?

Image: Rangers put one hand of the title with Saturday's victory over St Mirren at Ibrox

The good news for Rangers and Gerrard is their fate is entirely in their own hands, and Saturday's 3-0 victory over St Mirren at Ibrox means the title could be sealed without them having to kick a ball.

Rangers will be crowned champions as early as Sunday if current champions Celtic fail to beat Dundee United at Tannadice, live on Sky Sports.

What if Celtic win?

At the moment, Rangers are just one point off being mathematically crowned champions, so if Celtic drop points against Dundee United it would guarantee them the title.

Should nearest challengers Celtic win away at Dundee United on Sunday, Rangers would be able to seal the championship in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Celtic fixtures March 7: Dundee U (a) - live on Sky Sports

Rangers (h) - live on Sky Sports

Is there any way they could still lose out?

It's possible, of course. But even if Rangers lose all seven of their remaining games - and they haven't tasted defeat in a league match all season - Celtic would still need at least 19 points from theirs to provide the shock of all shocks.

Could Rangers still make history?

You'd think dropping eight points in a season would leave the crown of 'earliest title win' open, but no, Celtic's 2017 triumph was sealed with eight games to go - thanks in part to second-placed Aberdeen losing 10 games across the campaign, and Rangers finishing 39 points off the leaders.

That equalled Rangers' own record, set back in 1928/29, when they also won the title with eight games to spare.

Even Gerrard's side remaining invincible would not set a new precedent - in recent history, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, in that 2016/17 campaign, were unbeaten across the league season too.