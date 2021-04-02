Agents want the FA to investigate Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The FA is facing calls from agents to investigate Mino Raiola for a possible breach of the governing body's intermediary regulations.

Mino Raiola's grand European tour to ramp up the price for striking sensation Erling Haaland will come to a shuddering halt should he decide to jet into England to hold talks with Premier League heavyweights because of coronavirus quarantine rules.

Raul Jimenez will be blocked from playing for Mexico at this summer's Olympics if he fails to return to action for Wolves before the end of the season.

Jack Grealish's determination to make the England squad for Euro 2020 can propel Aston Villa towards the top six, says manager Dean Smith.

The landmark study to analyse the dangers of heading a football is due to begin on April 12.

New PFA chief executive Maheta Molango's first job this summer will be cutting costs and restructuring staff, with Gordon Taylor's long-term allies John Bramhall and Bobby Barnes among those most vulnerable.

The full construction costs of Brentford's new ground in a prime west London location, which were revealed as £71.8m in the accounts published this week, raise further questions over the stadium valuations of several of their Championship rivals.

Sutton United face shelling out up to half the £900,000 in future revenue they will receive if they win the National League this season in order to ensure their Gander Green Lane ground meets EFL standards.

Liam Delap will be promoted into Manchester City's first-team squad next season after Pep Guardiola hailed the teenager's progress as 'incredible'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United could offer Steve Bruce a new contract if he keeps the club in the Premier League with owner Mike Ashley continuing to provide staunch support to his underfire manager this week.

Frustrated Donny van de Beek is in no mood to give up on Manchester United.

The International Cricket Council will allow tactical substitutions in first-class cricket in a move that could radically alter the sport after the Cricket Committee sanctioned the general use of replacement players.

Oxford and Cambridge race in Ely for the first time in 77 years but the event has been overshadowed after an allegation of sexual assault.

THE SUN

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is set to fly to England for transfer talks with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool but not Manchester United.

Tammy Abraham is back on the comeback trail for Chelsea in his latest bid to beat a persistent ankle injury.

Chelsea are reportedly lining up an £85m swoop for Torino's Andrea Belotti.

Mikel Arteta is convinced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can score the goals to fire Arsenal into Europe next season.

Joe Cole is a surprise contender to become England Under-21 boss.

Jordan Pickford is sweating over his fitness ahead of Euro 2020.

THE GUARDIAN

The captain's armband that Cristiano Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground during Portugal's World Cup qualifier in Belgrade last week has been sold to an unidentified bidder for €64,000 (£54,000) at a charity auction, Serbian state TV reported on Friday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is behind Ronald Koeman's interest in signing Romelu Lukaku, reports say.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eyeing a return to the Emirates Stadium for Rangers star Glen Kamara, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Eddie Howe has agreed in principle to take the Celtic job - with an announcement expected early next week.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are set for talks with Mohamed Salah over the forward's involvement in this summer's delayed Olympic Games.

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that in his head, he has to believe that he is the best player in the world.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard after it became apparent that Real Madrid would listen to offers to part fund their rebuild this summer.

The sports minister has said he feels "really confident" about a joint British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup but insisted that the government would not "throw money down the drain" if it became obvious its chances of success were slim.

Eleven members of the European Parliament have signed a petition calling on Real Madrid to reject an offer for their women's team to be sponsored by Saudi Arabia's Qiddiya project.

Laura McAllister, the former Wales footballer who is running for a place on Fifa's ruling council, has published her election manifesto, which calls on social media platforms to use technology to unmask anonymous racist abusers.

DAILY RECORD

Robbie Crawford has penned a new one-year deal with Motherwell - and boss Graham Alexander is hopeful Stephen O'Donnell won't be far behind.