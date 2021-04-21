Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth, Barnsley, Wycombe win

Bournemouth moved up to third in the Sky Bet Championship with a seventh straight league win as they swept Millwall aside 4-1 at The Den.

The Cherries, who won at leaders Norwich on Saturday night to dampen the Canaries' promotion party, went ahead through Philip Billing in the 16th minute.

Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma fired home a second just before the half-hour and Wales midfielder David Brooks added a third shortly ahead of the break.

Jed Wallace pulled a goal back for the Lions early in the second half, but Dominic Solanke slotted in Bournemouth's fourth in the 67th minute.

Jonathan Woodgate's in-form side moved eight points behind second-placed Watford, and are one ahead of Swansea.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Wycombe claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Bristol City at Adams Park with a stoppage-time penalty - won by goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Bournemouth

The visitors had taken the lead in the 28th minute through an angled drive from Tyreeq Bakinson.

Uche Ikpeazu, though, equalised with a close-range header in the 66th minute.

Just when the game seemed to be heading for a draw, Stockdale went up for a corner in added time, and his shot was handled by Kasey Palmer to concede a spot-kick.

Adebayo Akinfenwa stayed cool to slot in his first Championship goal - and keep alive the Chairboys' slim hopes of beating the drop, now six points off safety with three games left.

Rotherham, though, saw their survival hopes take another hit as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Middlesbrough after playing most of the match with only 10 men.

Angus MacDonald headed the Millers in front from a corner in the third minute, but midfielder Matt Crooks saw red after he struck out at Grant Hall.

Highlights of the Championship match between Huddersfield and Barnsley

Boro equalised in the 33rd minute through George Saville, with Chuba Akpom completing the turnaround early in the second half as Neil Warnock's side ended a run of five matches without a win.

Nottingham Forest snatched a 1-1 draw at Birmingham with a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

A goal from Marc Roberts early in the second half had looked enough to see the Blues continue their resurgence under new boss Lee Bowyer.

However, with only seconds remaining, Scott McKenna was fouled in the area and Lewis Grabban converted from the penalty spot.

A late goal from Viktor Gyokeres helped Coventry win 3-2 at Stoke.

Tyler Walker put the Sky Blues in front shortly ahead of half-time, but Jacob Brown equalised with a fierce strike just before the hour.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wycombe and Bristol City

Maxime Biamou had Coventry in front again in the 68th minute, only for Potters midfielder Sam Clucas to swiftly level things up again.

With 12 minutes to go, Gyokeres got away down the left and cut inside to curl a low shot past Angus Gunn.

Barnsley kept up their play-off push with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield, where American Daryl Dike broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with an acrobatic effort.

Reading, though, saw their own hopes of a top-six finish further dented after being held to a goalless draw at Luton.