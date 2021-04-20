European Super League: 14 Premier League clubs 'unanimously and vigorously' reject plans for competition

The 14 Premier League clubs not involved in the new European Super League have "unanimously and vigorously" rejected plans for the breakaway competition.

The Premier League met without Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham to discuss the newly-announced competition at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The two-and-a-half-hour meeting, chaired by Premier League CEO Richard Masters, explored ways to collectively respond to the proposals.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal.

"The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

"The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

"The Premier League would like to thank supporters and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people."

In a memo sent out to all 20 clubs before Tuesday's meeting, Masters wrote: "We do not and cannot support such a concept.

"This venture cannot be launched without English clubs and we call upon any club contemplating associating themselves or joining this venture to walk away immediately before irreparable damage is done."

7:54 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher strongly discuss their thoughts on the new European Super League plans and what it would mean for the future of football

On Sunday, a joint statement released by the European Super League indicated that the so-called 'Big Six' Premier League clubs will be joined in the competition by AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid.

Three more clubs could join for the inaugural season and five others will qualify to join them each year, with the tournament due to commence "as soon as practicable".

The new format has been put forward as a rival to the UEFA Champions League, not as a replacement to domestic leagues, but there are fears it could have wider ramifications.

UEFA, in a joint statement with the FA, Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, blasted the plans and did not rule out taking legal action over the proposals, insisting players involved would be banned from all other competitions at domestic, European or world level and could be prevented from representing their national teams.

Earlier on Tuesday, Everton strongly condemned the six Premier League clubs who have agreed to join the new European Super League.

Everton say the clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - are behaving with "preposterous arrogance", are "tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game" and have called for the plans to be withdrawn.

Officials from Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds and West Ham have also voiced their concerns and disappointment at the proposals, while Sky Sports News understands Newcastle are in opposition too.

Leicester, Sheffield United, Southampton, West Brom and Wolves have so far declined to comment.

In a special podcast, Jasper Taylor sums up a seismic 24 hours in football after Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham agreed to join a breakaway European Super League, along with six other teams.

The reaction has been swift, damning, passionate and emotional to say the least. Hear from Gary Neville, Kaveh Solhekol, Bryan Swanson and more...