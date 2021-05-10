Premier League predictions: Antonee Robinson can claim assist in Fulham vs Burnley

Jones Knows thinks roaming Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson is good value to claim his first assist of the season against Burnley on Monday Night Football.

Fulham vs Burnley, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Fulham

Burnley Monday 10th May 7:00pm

These are matches that a Sean Dyche-managed team just don't lose. When a result is needed, Burnley deliver.

Fulham will play the prettier football, rack up the shots count and please Scott Parker with their attitude but ultimately Burnley will make the big moments in the match go in their favour.

There will be no risks taken in this one, especially against a team that could just haul Burnley back into the relegation melting pot. A point will do nicely for the visitors.

Fulham's potential route to goal could come down their left channel with the Antonee Robinson. He has been very unfortunate to be playing in a side who don't finish their chances as his build-up play from wide areas is impressive. From 26 chances created for his team-mates this season, he has yet to register an assist. Only two players (Luke Ayling and Ivan Cavaleiro) have created more without producing an assist in the Premier League. One is due before the end of the season and it may come here against a Burnley side that do force teams to play wide and deliver into their box.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Antonee Robinson to register an assist (6/1 with Sky Bet)

How did Jones Know do this weekend?

Leicester 2-4 Newcastle: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 1-1 & his Betting Angle was a winner: Newcastle to win or draw at 15/8 with Sky Bet.

Leeds 2-1 Tottenham: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 0-2

Sheffield United 0-2 Crystal Palace: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED: 1-0

Man City 1-2 Chelsea: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 0-0

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-1 & his Betting Angle was a winner: Southampton to have 10 or more shots at 11/10 with Sky Bet

Wolves 2-1 Brighton: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 0-2

Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-2

West Ham 0-1 Everton: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-1

Arsenal 3-0 West Brom: JONES KNOWS PREDICTED 2-0