Premier League fixtures for 2021/22 season set to be released at 9am on Wednesday

The 2021/22 Premier League fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday ahead of what promises to be another captivating campaign in England's top flight.

Champions Manchester City will be looking to win the title for the sixth time but could face fierce competition from runners-up Manchester United and 2019/20 winners Liverpool.

Chelsea's resurgence under Thomas Tuchel is also likely to pose a threat to Pep Guardiola's side, while Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City will hope to go one step further and secure Champions League qualification following back-to-back fifth-place finishes.

Image: Can Champions League winners Chelsea mount a Premier League title challenge in 2021/22?

West Ham were arguably the surprise package of the 2020/21 season as they narrowly missed out on a place in the top four, and north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal will look to improve on their respective seventh and eighth-place spots last time out.

New to the Premier League for 2021/22 are Norwich City and Watford - both of whom secured returns back to the top flight at the first opportunity by claiming the Championship's two automatic promotion spots.

Joining them in the league for the first time are Brentford, who beat Bournemouth and then Swansea City in the play-offs to feature at the highest level of English football for the first time since 1946/47.

Who will your team face on the opening weekend? When are the big derby dates? Who will be your opponents on Boxing Day? All these questions will be answered on Wednesday.

Image: Brentford will play in the Premier League for the first time in their history

When does the 2021/22 Premier League season start?

The 2021/22 Premier League will start almost a month to the day earlier than the 2020/21 season did, on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2020/21 Premier League season did not start until September 12 as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ran until May 23 this year.

An earlier start date of August 7 had been reportedly discussed for the upcoming 2021/22 season, but clubs were against the idea due to the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament - the final of which will take place on July 11, 2021.