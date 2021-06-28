Scott Parker: Fulham head coach departs club after relegation to Championship

Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Fulham by mutual consent, the club have confirmed.

Parker, who is expected to take over as Bournemouth's new boss, was unable to keep Fulham up during their first season back in the Premier League, with the club eventually succumbing to an 18th-placed finish.

The 40-year-old had overseen Fulham's promotion to the top flight via the play-offs during the previous campaign - his first full season in charge.

He was originally appointed interim manager in February 2019, before being handed the job on a permanent basis later in the year.

As well as coaching Fulham for over two years, Parker also spent four years at Craven Cottage as a player before retiring in 2017.

Upon Parker's departure, Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said: "Through promotion and relegation alike, Scott has always enjoyed my support as our head coach. Scott's departure does nothing to shake my confidence, however.

"We will hire a new head coach who is capable of achieving our goal of promotion and will be committed to Fulham and its supporters. And we will field a squad that will respond, compete and win. Onward."

Matt Wells (first-team coach), Rob Burch (goalkeeping coach), Alastair Harris (head of sports science), Jonathan Hill (first-team match analyst) and Charlie Moore (lead physical performance coach) have also left Craven Cottage.

Parker is understood to have already put together his backroom staff ahead of taking the Bournemouth job, while Fulham have begun the search for a new head coach.

Stuart Gray is expected to be in temporary charge of Fulham until a new manager is appointed, while Mark Pembridge and Colin Omogbehin have been asked to step up to assist Gray with first-team duties.

Parker is expected to be imminently appointed as Bournemouth's new boss, with Jonathan Woodgate's contract at the Vitality Stadium set to expire on Wednesday.

Woodgate led the Cherries to the Championship play-off semi-finals last term where they were beaten by Brentford who went on to achieve promotion to the top flight.

The 41-year-old former Leeds, Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Real Madrid defender confirmed his impending departure on social media on Sunday.

He was appointed as head coach until the end of the season in February in the aftermath of Jason Tindall's sacking. Tindall began the 2020/21 season in charge following the departure of Eddie Howe, who left after Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League.