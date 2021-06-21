Rafael Benitez close to Everton job after positive talks - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Rafael Benitez has held further discussions with Everton's owners, to take an important step closer to the manager's job.

Steve Clarke admitted he will have to tighten Scotland's COVID protocols after being left in "shock" by Billy Gilmour's positive test.

Dieter Reite, the mayor of Munich, will seek permission from UEFA to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for Germany's final Group F clash in protest against a new law in Hungary.

Arsenal are preparing an improved bid for Albert Sambi Lokonga after 'agreeing terms' with the 21-year-old Anderlecht star.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will refuse to sell Harry Kane this summer as Manchester City prepare to make a £100m bid.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has spent more than £450,000 to help fund the building of a hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Senegal.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace have held positive talks with Lucien Favre over their vacant manager's post.

Tottenham fans are considering protests at the two NFL games due to be played at their club's stadium in October.

A deal is on the brink of being struck that would see Wembley host 60,000 people for the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

England's cricketers face being apart from their families for an astonishing four months this winter.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham have been telling potential candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho as head coach that the club have no intention of selling Kane this summer.

West Bromwich Albion are set to appoint Valerien Ismael as their new head coach after agreeing to pay Barnsley £2m in compensation.

A trio of Brits are seeded for Wimbledon's main singles draw for the first time in 43 years.

Manu Tuilagi has been recalled by Eddie Jones ahead of England's three summer fixtures.

THE SUN

Manchester United's hopes of luring Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres are reportedly rising.

Andy Robertson has swiftly deleted a clip of him playing table tennis with Billy Gilmour after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

Lille star Boubakary Soumare is reportedly close to finalising his protracted move to Leicester.