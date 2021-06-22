Super 6 Extra: Harry Kane to open the scoring for England against Czech Republic?

Czech Republic vs England is the featured match for the latest round of Super 6 Extra. With one winner during Euro 2020 already, could you be the next?

England face Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday, looking for a reaction following their bore draw with Scotland

A win will see Gareth Southgate's side top the group and play at home against the runner-up of Group F, while anything other than a victory should see them finish second and play in Copenhagen against the runner-up of Group E.

England vs Czech Republic - Tuesday, 8pm

Full-time score

Given the criticism of England's performances so far, you would have to say this is one England must win, but more importantly build some momentum towards the round-of-16 fixture, whoever that may be against.

England are yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020, and, with Harry Maguire expected to return to the starting XI, the clean sheet run could be stretched to three games. Around 42 per cent of Super 6 players are backing England to win to nil.

Saying that, the most popular selection currently stands at Czech Republic 1-2 England, with 29 per cent predicting this scoreline. The result and margin could be correct, but I would be leaning towards a fourth successive 1-0 win for the Three Lions.

Prediction: Czech Republic 0-1 England (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Half-time score

This is another tight one to predict, but it is between two outcomes, those being a goalless draw and a 1-0 England lead at the break. The respective percentage selections of those sit at 30 and 44 at the moment.

England have been goalless at the interval in both games during Euro 2020, so on that basis, it would be sensible to opt for a 0-0 draw half-time result. With Harry Kane starting, and Jordan Henderson expected to be involved too, will you side with the most popular prediction for the round? Play for free here.

Prediction: Czech Republic 0-0 England (15/8 with Sky Bet)

First goalscorer

Providing you are predicting an England win, the obvious front-runner is Harry Kane. Despite failing to score at Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate has come out and said he will be playing, so could the Spurs striker repay his manager with a goal and a performance to match?

Raheem Sterling has scored England's only goal of the tournament, while Czech Republic's Patrik Schick could be another name to consider if you are backing the visitors to score first.

Schick was the scorer of the 45-yard strike against Scotland and has three goals to his name, bettered by no other player at Euro 2020.

A hefty 33 per cent of Super 6 Extra players are backing Kane to score first, with 11 per cent predicting Schick to open the scoring. Will you go against the grain and select an outsider?

Prediction: Harry Kane to score first (13/5 with Sky Bet)

First card

Ales Mateju is being backed to receive the first card for Czech Republic against England. They picked up three in their 1-1 draw with Croatia on Friday, and could be amongst it again on Tuesday as they scrap for a point.

Two familiar faces, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, are shaping up quite contrastingly in this question. Despite Soucek earning more than double (7) yellow cards than his West Ham team-mate Coufal, only seven per cent are predicting the midfielder to be brandished the first card, whereas just under 13 per cent are on board with a Coufal card in the early stages perhaps.

Prediction: Tomas Soucek to be shown the first card (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Corners

This may be a struggle, with a flurry taking the total to where you would like (or not like) the corner count to be. Just under 30 per cent are predicting seven corners in the match, while 24 per cent are going slightly higher with nine. Which way will you go?

Prediction: Seven or under corners to be taken (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Man of the Match

Jack Grealish is expected to start for the first time for England on Tuesday in Euro 2020, and it has been highlighted through the Super 6 Extra selections. He is currently the favourite to earn the Man of the Match, seeing over 15 per cent of the vote.

Kane and Phil Foden are not far behind, but though I am tipping Kane to score the first and only goal during the contest, I think that could favour his chances of collecting the accolade.

Prediction: Harry Kane to earn MOTM.

