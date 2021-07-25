Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday; the charge relates to an incident that took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2

Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager charged with assault by beating after woman suffers head injury

Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

Former Premier League footballer Barton is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charge relates to an incident that took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2.

A Metropolitan Police statement read: "Joseph Barton, 38 (2.9.82), of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday, July 26 at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with assault by beating.

"The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2 in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged."

Barton made 269 Premier League appearances for Manchester City, Newcastle United, Queens Park Rangers and Burnley during his playing career. He was also capped once for England in February 2007.

The 38-year-old became manager of League One side Fleetwood Town in 2018 before taking over League Two club Bristol Rovers in 2021.

Rovers released a short statement on Sunday indicating that they are aware of the charge involving their manager.

It read: "The football club is aware of the court hearing involving Manager Joey Barton, scheduled to take place on Monday, 26th July.

"As there are legal proceedings pending, the club is unable to make further comment at this current time."