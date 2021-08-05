Juventus apologise after racist tweet appeared on their women's team Twitter feed

Juventus have apologised after a tweet containing a racist gesture appeared on the official Twitter feed of their women's team.

The tweet, which included an image of defender Cecilia Salvai performing an offensive gesture, received thousands of replies in the 20 minutes it appeared on the social media platform before it was deleted.

A few moments after it was deleted, Juventus posted a statement on Twitter: "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.

"Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."

The picture, taken during a Juventus training session in Barcelona, was still visible as part of a gallery on the club's website an hour later, before eventually being removed.

Juventus are in the Catalan city to play the Champions League winners in Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy, which will include a women's game for the first time.

The Turin side will then return to Italy to start their bid for a fifth straight Serie A title.

Juventus' kit supplier Adidas has confirmed to Sky Sports News it is talking to the club following the publication of Thursday's racist tweet.

Salvai is wearing the club's Adidas training kit when making the gesture.

An Adidas spokesperson said: "adidas condemns racism - whether intentional or otherwise. It has no place in sport or society. We are speaking with the club on addressing the matter."