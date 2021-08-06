New Saints claim impressive 4-2 Europa Conference League win over Viktoria Plzen, but Hibernian are held

The New Saints conceded two late goals but still claimed an impressive 4-2 triumph over Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Declan McManus netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, as the Cymru Premier club opened up a 4-0 lead over the Czech club, who sit above AC Milan, PSV and Marseille in the UEFA club coefficient rankings.

However, Jean-David Beauguel pulled one back in the 89th minute and Adriel Ba Loua reduced the arrears further, deep into stoppage time, to improve Plzen's chances of salvaging a result in the return leg.

Image: McManus scored a hat-trick as The New Saints went 4-0 up

Blaine Hudson gave The New Saints a 19th-minute lead before McManus converted his first penalty on the half-hour.

He scored again from the spot eight minutes into the second half - before completing his hat-trick with a delightful finish 15 minutes from the end.

The New Saints are trying to make history by reaching the play-off stage of a European tournament for the first time ever.

If they progress, they will play Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia or Osijek of Croatia in the play-offs. CSKA won the first leg 4-2 at home.

The New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick told BBC Radio Shropshire: "We are ruthless and being clinical at the moment - and to score four goals against that calibre of opposition, I think really says a lot about us and the players."

Meanwhile, Hibernian's European hopes are in the balance after a 1-1 draw with Rijeka in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifier at Easter Road.

Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson hit the woodwork towards the end of a goalless but open first half before Ghanaian attacker Prince Ampem headed the visitors ahead on the hour mark.

However, Martin Boyle levelled six minutes later with a close-range finish but the home side could not turn their pressure into more goals.

Rijeka boss Goran Tomic may believe his side have the advantage and of course the return leg next Thursday in Croatia will be a different proposition but with away goals of no consequence this season, Jack Ross's side are far from out of this tie.