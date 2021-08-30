Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles close to agreeing Odsonne Edouard deal with Celtic

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a deal with Celtic for striker Odsonne Edouard worth between £15m and £20m.
The south London club want to sign a striker before Deadline Day on Tuesday and Edouard is their preferred choice.
Palace were in for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, but a deal is now looking unlikely as the two clubs are far apart in their valuation for the 22-year-old and Palace fear time is running out for a transfer to be agreed.
Palace have had an interest in Celtic's Edouard for some time, and they are now pressing ahead with a deal as Tuesday's transfer deadline looms closer.
A striker is likely to be the only incoming unless Palace are presented with an excellent opportunity elsewhere.
Palace have been busy in the transfer window this summer adding Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and most recently Will Hughes to new boss Patrick Vieira's squad.
Hughes' arrival from Watford over the weekend for an initial £6m, which could rise to £10m, fills a void in midfield but there is still a desire to add another attacking option to this so far winless Palace squad.
Chelsea loanee Gallagher scored Palace's first two goals of the season on Saturday as they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at West Ham.
Palace host Tottenham on September 11 after the international break.
