Transfer news: Wigan Athletic sign St Johnstone's cup-double winning captain Jason Kerr

Jason Kerr captained St Johnstone to Scottish Cup and League Cup success last season; Defender has signed a three-year-deal at the League One club; Watch St Johnstone vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football on September 11

Wednesday 1 September 2021 00:46, UK

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr lifts the Scottish Cup trophy after beating Hibernian in the final
Image: Jason Kerr helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season

Jason Kerr has joined Wigan Athletic in a deal that could be worth around £600,000.

The defender started his career at St Johnstone but has ended his seven-year stay in Perth after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at the League One side.

Kerr, 24, led the Scottish Premiership club to a historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double last season but has now opted for a move to the Latics.

Saints chairman, Steve Brown, said: "During this transfer window, we have rejected bids for Jason, but Wigan Athletic met our valuation.

"From a club and, in particular, a financial point of view, it was an offer we could not turn down."

Trending

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson added: "It's never easy to lose a player of Jason's calibre. He was someone who led the team in exemplary fashion at all times, on and off the pitch.

"But, from a footballing point of view, and the fact he has been a first-team player for five seasons, we could not stand in his way.

"The time is right for the next stage of his development as a footballer."

Also See:

Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m for 10 months (usually £33.99 p/m) - all without a contract.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q