David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Derby, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Whether he starts or not, all eyes will be on Troy Deeney as he makes his 'return' to Birmingham City on Friday night. With his experience and know-how he will contribute on and off the pitch in what is turning into a promising season for the club.

Derby have had a couple of weeks to dwell on that late equaliser they conceded against Nottingham Forest. The squad is threadbare, but the resilience and commitment is there. I'll back Wayne Rooney and his side to grind out a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackpool vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

It has been a strange return for Blackpool to the Championship so far. They have picked up some great points on the road, but have stuttered elsewhere and are yet to score at home.

Chasing a first win of the season, Fulham are not the team you want to be playing. They are top of the league, and look ominous at both ends of the pitch. It's hard to see past an away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Veljko Paunovic will be hoping the additions of Scott Dann and Danny Drinkwater just before the deadline can help steady the ship at Reading after what has been a poor start to the season.

QPR look strong so far, have added more firepower up top and held on to a few key players. It could be a really good season for Mark Warburton and his side. Another win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Peterborough, Saturday 3pm

Sheffield United need a spark from somewhere. They still have just one goal all season, and are taking a while to get going under Slavisa Jokanovic. His Fulham sides used to start quite slowly in this league so there is previous there, but they need to get a move on sooner or later.

Darren Ferguson has had a couple of weeks to calm down after that late, late defeat against West Brom and from all the aftermath there. I keep backing the Blades to get their first win, and I look at both of these squads and I just have to do it one more time.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

West Brom proved against Peterborough before the international break that they can win the types of ugly, scrappy games you need to if you are going to really push in this league. It was the kind of victory you may well look back on as pivotal at the end of a promotion-winning season.

Millwall got their first win of the campaign against Blackpool before the break, but two weeks off and a tough trip to The Hawthorns may well halt any momentum they could have built from that. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, Sunday 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That late point at Derby before the international break may well have bought some time for Chris Hughton. There have been a few new incomings at Nottingham Forest, but wins need to follow as quickly as possible.

Cardiff suffered a first defeat of the season two weeks ago, but Mick McCarthy and his side will fancy their chances of giving Forest a very tricky afternoon at the City Ground. I reckon the Bluebirds will be taking all three points home.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off/Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Luton: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Barnsley: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Preston: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Middlesbrough: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Huddersfield: 3-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Hull: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)