Alex Jankewitz: Hampshire Police unable to identify Twitter users who sent racist abuse to former Southampton midfielder

Hampshire Police have been unable to take action against the Twitter users who racially abused former Southampton midfielder Alex Jankewitz as they were found to be outside of the UK.

Jankewitz, who now plays for Swiss club Young Boys, was abused after Saints' 9-0 defeat at Manchester United on February 2.

The 19-year-old was sent off in the second minute of the game on his first Premier League start.

Police launched an investigation and identified the IP addresses linked to the offending accounts, but as the users were registered outside of the UK the probe was closed.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police told Sky Sports News: "We carried out a thorough investigation into the racist comments directed towards a Southampton Football Club player on Feb 2, 2021.

"We identified a number of IP addresses linked to usernames who had sent the messages, however they were registered outside of the UK.

"Therefore we have been unable to identify who was responsible to take any further action.

"This was communicated back to Southampton Football Club and the player.

"We continue to work closely with SFC to ensure players feel confident to report abuse to us and get the support they need.

"Police at a national level are continuing to work with social media companies to reduce online hate.

"Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Twitter removed the comments and banned the users in February.

