Steve Cooper agrees to become Nottingham Forest manager

Steve Cooper has agreed to become the new Nottingham Forest manager.
A deal for the 41-year-old to take over at the City Ground has been finalised and an announcement is expected later on Tuesday.
Forest agreed compensation with his former club Swansea late last week because Cooper was still technically contracted to the Welsh club.
- Managerless Nottingham Forest claim first win of season
- Nottingham Forest close in on Steve Cooper as compensation agreed
He left the Liberty Stadium as head coach in July after leading them to the Championship play-offs.
Cooper, who guided England to the U17 World Cup in 2017, was immediately identified as the preferred candidate following the sacking of Chris Hughton.
Trending
- Podcast: Liverpool depth boosts trophy prospects
- How Usyk was humiliated - for one night only
- Alonso to stop taking knee, will point to badge instead
- Usyk grins: AJ is too big? You don't understand!
- Wenger: Final few Arsenal years unfairly criticised
- Raja: England failed Pakistan when it needed them most
- Who will be F1's champion? Analysing Lewis vs Max and run-in
- Neville: Alarm bells for Kane
- England squad: Vunipolas, George out; eight uncapped in
- Nottingham Forest appoint Cooper as head coach
Forest started the Championship campaign with one draw and six defeats.
After Hughton departed, a managerless Forest claimed their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield.
With interim head coach Steven Reid overseeing Saturday's game, a first-half strike from Lewis Grabban and an own goal by Lee Nicholls just after half-time saw Forest pick up all three points.
It was also the first time they have scored more than one goal in a league game since April.