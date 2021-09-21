Steve Cooper agrees to become Nottingham Forest manager

An announcement is expected later on Tuesday with a deal for Steve Cooper to take over at the City Ground finalised; Nottingham Forest agreed compensation with his former club Swansea late last week; he left Swansea in July after leading them to the Championship play-offs

By Lyall Thomas

Tuesday 21 September 2021 11:16, UK

Steve Cooper (PA)
Image: Steve Cooper was immediately identified as the preferred candidate following the sacking of Chris Hughton

Steve Cooper has agreed to become the new Nottingham Forest manager.

A deal for the 41-year-old to take over at the City Ground has been finalised and an announcement is expected later on Tuesday.

Forest agreed compensation with his former club Swansea late last week because Cooper was still technically contracted to the Welsh club.

He left the Liberty Stadium as head coach in July after leading them to the Championship play-offs.

Cooper, who guided England to the U17 World Cup in 2017, was immediately identified as the preferred candidate following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

Forest started the Championship campaign with one draw and six defeats.

After Hughton departed, a managerless Forest claimed their first league win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield.

With interim head coach Steven Reid overseeing Saturday's game, a first-half strike from Lewis Grabban and an own goal by Lee Nicholls just after half-time saw Forest pick up all three points.

It was also the first time they have scored more than one goal in a league game since April.

