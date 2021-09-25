Cristiano Ronaldo wants to end his career at Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to hang up his boots at Manchester United when he retires from playing then coach his son in their youth team.

Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea - but he was mistakenly warned off the Gunners by Swiss bankers.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Football League chairman Rick Parry says the government must tell the Premier League to give the EFL up to 25 per cent of its revenue - as much as £750m - to bridge the wealth divide to the Championship that led to Derby County's financial meltdown this week.

The institution of a sportsmanship award at this year's Ryder Cup has failed to prevent outbreaks of ill-feeling over "gimme" putts that were not conceded.

Emma Raducanu would be willing to spend Christmas holed up in hotel quarantine to ensure she can play at the Australian Open.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Tottenham are considering a January move for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski.

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has railed against Jurgen Klopp as the fallout of Harvey Elliott's injury and Pascal Struijk's red card continues to unfold.

Former Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff says his old club are paying the price for financial mismanagement.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

The Premier League are going to quiz Tottenham Hotspur on why they are not implementing heading limits in training after Nuno Espirito Santo revealed the club are ignoring the guidance.

Achraf Hakimi has confirmed he turned down European champions Chelsea in order to complete a £60m move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, claiming he felt happier about a move to the French capital.

Troy Deeney has revealed his father once picked him up with a man locked in the boot of his car in an astonishing story from his early career.