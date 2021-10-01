Manchester United scouted Benfica's Darwin Nunez when he starred in win over Barcelona - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United scouts were reported to be looking at Benfica's Darwin Nunez when he played a starring role in their 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Tottenham players are said to think new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is "distant" and are struggling to get their heads around his tactical approach.

THE SUN

Arsenal and Inter Milan are set to go head to head for the signature of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been "offered to AC Milan" on a free transfer if they can give him £150,000-a-week in wages when his contract expires.

Social media experts claim Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour could earn an extra £500,000 per year for plugging brands on Instagram.

Tottenham have reignited their interest in bringing in West Brom 'keeper Sam Johnstone as successor to Hugo Lloris, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent so long on the training ground Sir Alex Ferguson ordered him to leave because it was too close to a game, according to Nicky Butt.

Ivan Toney is firmly in the sights of England boss Gareth Southgate.

THE TIMES

The Competition & Markets Authority has launched an investigation into Leicester City football club and JD Sports, the retailer.

Stephen Glass, the Aberdeen manager, has taken aim at the timing of speculation linking teenage defender Calvin Ramsay with a move to Manchester United, and appeared to suggest it was a deliberate ploy before they host Celtic on Sunday.

DAILY MIRROR

Inter Milan's motives for wanting to be in the European Super League have been shown by record-breaking losses of £211m.

Mino Raiola is reported to be upset with Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke after recent comments rejecting talk of a verbal agreement to allow Erling Haaland to leave next summer.

Jewellery and cash have been stolen by masked raiders from suites at the same Paris hotel where Lionel Messi has been staying since he signed for PSG.

Jockey Oisin Murphy was lucky to escape serious injury when thrown from his mount before a race at Salisbury - he was taken to hospital but released after treatment on minor facial injuries.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are showing interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been urged to sign Club Brugge star Hans Vanaken by the player's father.

DAILY MAIL

The full scale of the Premier League's vaccination problem is laid bare, with almost two-thirds of top-flight players yet to be fully jabbed and many refusing altogether.

Donny van de Beek is ready to make another attempt to leave Manchester United in January after his Old Trafford career hit a new low in the Champions League win over Villarreal.

Adama Traore is edging closer to signing a new deal with Wolves after the club resisted Tottenham's attempts to sign him over the summer.

Loris Karius hopes to finally get a permanent move away from Liverpool in January after a shoulder injury denied him the chance to join FC Basel over the summer.

Harvey Elliott has dived into his injury rehabilitation after successful surgery on his ankle dislocation, sharing a progress update.

Arsenal will reportedly consider using Alexandre Lacazette as a makeweight in a deal for Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri in January.

Crystal Palace are reviewing a "handful of incidents" after allegations were made Brighton players were spat on by fans while they left the pitch after their 1-1 draw on Monday night.

Luis Suarez has warned his former team-mate Xavi Hernandez to resist the temptation of taking the Barcelona job, saying 'there is a war that hurts the players' raging at the Nou Camp.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Timo Werner will re-assess his future at Chelsea if he cannot force his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting plans.

Donny van de Beek will look for assurances of where he stands at Manchester United after his frustration at not playing boiled over during the Champions League victory against Villarreal this week.

Premier League clubs fear players not fully vaccinated against coronavirus will be outed against their will under government plans to exclude them from an easing of the UK's red-list rules.

John Stiles, the son of 1966 World Cup hero Nobby, was among those delivering a petition to Downing Street on Thursday calling for an independent regulator to urgently address the risk to footballers of devastating brain disease.