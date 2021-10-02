League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green, Harrogate, Port Vale win

Forest Green Rovers remain four points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two after a 2-0 win at Carlisle.

Goals from Jamille Matt and Nicky Cadden saw Rovers extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Second-placed Harrogate ended a five-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at struggling Oldham.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong scored for Harrogate, with substitute Harry Vaughan pulling one back for the hosts.

Port Vale scored twice in injury-time to win 3-2 in a thriller against promotion rivals Leyton Orient.

After conceding in the 86th minute, Vale found a 90th-minute equaliser through debutant Dennis Politic before Jamie Proctor scored a dramatic winner.

Late goals from Ben Gladwin and Harry McKirdy earned Swindon a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Harry Anderson gave Bristol Rovers the lead but Swindon stormed back in the second half, with Jack Payne equalising in the 57th minute and Gladwin and McKirdy completing the turnaround.

Ollie Banks' second-half penalty saw Barrow win 1-0 at 10-man Mansfield while Adam May scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Cambridge as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Crewe.

First-half goals from Oli Finney and Scott Robertson appeared to have earned the Railwaymen their second win of the season. But the U's dominated the second half and cut the arrears through an own goal by Crewe keeper Will Jaaskelainen before May's late strike.

Walsall fought back to draw 2-2 against Exeter.

Tim Dieng and Sam Nombe twice put Exeter ahead but George Miller replied both times for Walsall.

Salford sealed their first away victory of the season with a deserved 2-0 win at Colchester, with Brandon Thomas-Asante and Tom Elliott scoring.

Goals from Alex Gilliead and Andy Cook gave Bradford a 2-0 home victory over Rochdale that ended a run of five league games without a win.

Stevenage ended a run of eight matches without a win as goals from Jamie Reid and Elliott List were enough to beat Hartlepool 2-0.

Captain Peter Clarke's double lifted Tranmere to eighth as they beat Crawley 2-1 at Prenton Park.

The 39-year-old veteran struck with two headers either side of Kwesi Appiah's second-half goal to secure victory for Micky Mellon's men.

Sutton claimed their first-ever away win in the EFL with an impressive 2-0 victory at Northampton.

Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson scored either side of half-time as Matt Gray's team continued their superb form with a fourth win in five league games.

Newport earned their first win since Michael Flynn's departure as they beat Scunthorpe 3-0 at Rodney Parade.

Flynn ended his four-and-a-half-year reign at his hometown club by mutual consent earlier in the week. Former assistant Wayne Hatswell stood in as interim manager and saw Ollie Cooper, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Dom Telford score in a comprehensive win.