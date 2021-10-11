Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward could return from Portugal duty early due to muscle problem

Diogo Jota missed Portugal's friendly win over Qatar and is a major doubt for their World Cup Qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday; the Liverpool forward has been training separately from the main group while on international duty; Liverpool travel to Watford this weekend

Tuesday 12 October 2021 17:26, UK

Portugal manager Fernando Santos says a decision will be made over Diogo Jota's fitness and insists no risk will be taken on the Liverpool forward.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be sent home early from international duty with Portugal as a muscle problem has prevented him from training.

Coach Fernando Santos admits the 24-year-old's chances of facing Luxembourg in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier are slim as he did not feature in the weekend friendly win over Qatar and is not fully involved with the squad.

That could put in doubt his participation in Liverpool's Premier League match at Watford this weekend, a game which goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho could also miss as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.

Diogo Jota celebrates his goal against Burnley
Image: Jota has scored three Premier League goals so far this season

"He trained a while ago, increased the intensity today with (physio) Joao Brito, but he didn't train with us," Santos told his pre-match press conference.

"The probability (Jota will play) will be little. I'll talk to him and see how he feels.

"If we see that he is in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in, that's fine.

"If we don't, we won't take the risk with a player who hasn't been able to train with us for a long time.

"If he cannot participate in the game, he goes (back) to Liverpool because, in these matters, clubs want to have players.

"They have confidence and know the quality of our clinical department, but if he can't play tomorrow, it makes perfect sense for him to head to Liverpool."

