Newcastle target Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Paper Talk

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the list of Newcastle United's potential targets under their new Saudi Arabian ownership.

England are considering dropping Dawid Malan, the world No 1 T20 batsman, for Saturday's World Cup opener against the West Indies as concerns grow about his form and suitability to conditions in the UAE.

USA have launched a bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup insisting they are 'confident of filling NFL stadiums'.

Eddie Jones suffered a double blow on Tuesday when he lost Anthony Watson and Luke Cowan-Dickie to injury for England's autumn international campaign.

Rugby has been urged to consider immediate law changes after new research suggested a link between multiple concussions and significantly worse brain function in older age.

THE SUN

The European Super League is back on - with a host of new rules following an incredible backlash to the original plan earlier this year.

Bukayo Saka has been cleared to play for Arsenal against Aston Villa on Friday after limping off during Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha is set to return for Crystal Palace to face Newcastle this weekend after illness.

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to raid Tottenham by triggering Sergio Reguilon's buy-back clause.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle held talks with Paulo Fonseca on Wednesday as he emerges as a serious contender for the head coach vacancy following Steve Bruce's departure.

Life after Steve Bruce at Newcastle United could begin with the signing of Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

Max Verstappen will today be named the most popular Formula One driver in the world.

Yorkshire have missed a deadline set by the ECB to send the governing body the full findings of the independent review into racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.