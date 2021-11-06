Women's Super League match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for the latest round of the WSL, with four games on Sunday including Arsenal vs West Ham live on Sky.

Team news

Tottenham head coach Rehanne Skinner has been cryptic with her team news, saying that one unnamed player is out injured. Forward Rachel Williams returns to the squad after recently serving a one-match ban.

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has also confirmed that Jackie Groenen is out with a slight hamstring strain, while defender Millie Turner remains sidelined due to an ongoing knee problem.

Kirsty Smith and Martha Thomas are back in full training and could be available although they are unlikely to start.

Meanwhile, Ella Toone, Kirsty Hanson and Leah Galton were all rested last time out against Durham, but will be pushing for recalls after a lengthy lay-off.

Opta stats

Manchester United have won each of the last six matches between these sides in all competitions in a run that started in November 2018 in the Women's Championship. Manchester United have scored 20 goals across those games and have only conceded three times themselves.

Tottenham have lost all four of their WSL matches against Manchester United, their worst 100% losing rate against any team in the competition. Conversely, the only other team Manchester United have beaten in each meeting in the WSL, having played them at least four times, is Everton (also 4/4).

Tottenham's five-game winning run, their longest ever winning run in the WSL, ended last time out with defeat against Brighton. Excluding a walkover victory against Birmingham City in January, they could win three consecutive home matches in the competition for the first time.

After losing five games in nine between January and April this year, Manchester United have since lost only one of their last eight matches in the WSL (W6 D1), with that defeat coming against reigning champions Chelsea in September.

Tottenham have kept as many clean sheets in their last six WSL matches (4) as they had across their previous 32 games in the competition (excluding a walkover victory against Birmingham City in January).

Manchester United (2.4) and Tottenham (2.5) are the two sides whose opponents average the fewest passes per sequence in the WSL this season.

Manchester United's open play sequences have started 46.5 metres from their own goal on average in the WSL this season, the furthest of any side.

Alex Morgan is still Tottenham's joint-top scorer in home league matches since the start of last season with two goals, despite only playing 195 minutes across three matches in November/December of last year.

Ella Toone has five goals and six assists across her last eight WSL matches for Manchester United. Dating back to the first game in this run back in April, the only player with more goal involvements in the competition in this time in Chelsea's Sam Kerr (12 - 8 goals and 4 assists).

Manchester United's Alessia Russio has scored four goals in only five starts in the WSL, netting last time out against Manchester City.

Team news

Birmingham striker Sarah Ewens will miss the game through injury while Veatriki Sarri is also absent.

Reading will be relying on Rachel Rowe for firepower, who finished as the Royals' top scorer last season with five goals.

Olympic Gold medallist Deanne Rose, who joined the club in the summer from Florida Gators, has one assist to her name so far this season and is also set to feature.

Natasha Dowie provides extra stardust while Faye Bryson and Gemma Evans have started all five of Reading's league fixtures so far.

Opta stats

Birmingham City have only lost once in 10 WSL meetings with Reading (W3 D6), with that defeat coming on the road in January 2020.

Reading are yet to win away to Birmingham City in the WSL, although they have only lost once on four visits (D3 L1).

Birmingham City have earned just one point from their opening five WSL matches this season (W0 D1 L4), making it their worst ever start to a campaign in the competition. The longest they've had to wait for their first win of the season in the competition was in 2015, picking up their first win in their ninth fixture.

After opening their WSL season with four defeats and no goals from four games, Reading won 3-0 at home to Aston Villa last time out, scoring with three of their first four shots in the game.

Birmingham City haven't won at home in the WSL since October 2019 when they defeated Liverpool 2-0. Since that victory they have drawn five times and lost 12 times, conceding 41 goals in the process while scoring only seven times themselves.

Birmingham City have played 28.1% of their passes long in the WSL this season, the highest percentage for any side.

Reading have only used 16 different players in the WSL this season, the fewest of any side.

No player in Birmingham City's current squad has ever scored a goal against Reading in the WSL.

Reading's Natasha Dowie has scored five goals in 10 WSL appearances against Birmingham City, her joint-most against any single side in the competition.

Reading's Rachel Rowe both scored and assisted last time out against Aston Villa - it was the third time she's done so in 73 WSL appearances, last doing so in October 2017 against Bristol City.

Team news

Leicester City's Hannah Cain will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing her Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

The 22-year-old forward was sidelined for the vast majority of last season and Cain is now set for another lengthy spell out.

Georgia Stanway will be back in contention for Man City's trip to Leicester. The forward missed City's last three games due to suspension, having been sent off in the 2-2 Manchester Derby draw against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Khadija Shaw, who was sidelined in Thursday night's Continental Cup win over Durham with a foot injury, is a doubt for Man City.

Opta stats

Manchester City have won each of the last five matches against Leicester City in all competitions, including 3-0, 4-0, 5-0 and 6-0 wins. The 6-0 win came in September in the Women's FA Cup, with Khadija Shaw netting a hat-trick.

Leicester City haven't hosted Manchester City in a league match since November 2011, when the visitors won 3-0 in the FA Women's National League.

Leicester City have lost all five of their WSL matches - only Yeovil Town (7) have ever started with a longer run of defeats in the competition's history.

Manchester City have earned only four points from their opening five WSL matches this season (W1 D1 L3) - it's their worst ever points return at this stage of a campaign in the competition.

Leicester City's open play sequences have lasted only 4.7 seconds on average in the WSL this season, the shortest amount of time on average for any side.

The average age of Leicester City's starting XIs in the WSL this season is 24 years and 25 days, comfortably the youngest of any side.

Manchester City have won all 18 of their WSL matches against newly-promoted teams, scoring 68 goals while only conceding five times themselves. The only other sides to have won 100% of their matches against such opposition are Manchester United (5/5) and Aston Villa (1/1).

Leicester City's Jessica Sigsworth has taken five shots following ball carries in the WSL this season (travelling 5+ metres with the ball) - only Spurs' Kit Graham (6) has attempted more shots in this manner.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has scored 24 goals in 22 league starts since the beginning of last season, including scoring in both of her WSL starts so far.

No player has completed more dribbles in the WSL this season than Manchester City's Lauren Hemp (9 of 15 attempted). She has also taken two shots and created three chances directly following dribbles, the most of any player in the division.

