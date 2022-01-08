EFL highlights and round-up: Wycombe hold Sunderland; Ipswich win

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson's stoppage-time equaliser denied Sunderland top spot in Sky Bet League One in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Adams Park.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart's 17th league goal of the season in the third minute of added time appeared to have clinched his side victory against their promotion rivals.

But Jacobson struck in the eighth minute of added time, bundling the ball home after Sunderland had failed to clear Garath McCleary's corner.

Sunderland had taken an early lead when Stewart's header hit the crossbar and rebounded in off goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Wycombe responded with goals from Anis Mehmeti and Sam Vokes before Stewart levelled it up at 2-2 before the break.

Sunderland climbed level on points with leaders Rotherham and Wycombe remain four points behind in third place.

Lincoln registered their first league win since October by beating promotion-chasing Oxford 2-0 at the LNER Stadium.

Anthony Scully gave Lincoln a half-time lead and Morgan Whittaker doubled their advantage early in the second period.

Oxford played the last 13 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Herbie Kane's straight red card for his tackle on Lewis Fiorini.

MK Dons' play-off push was checked as they were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Accrington.

Dons striker Mohamed Eisa cancelled out Colby Bishop's early header for Accrington, who kept the visitors at bay after midfielder Liam Coyle was shown a straight red card for his 34th-minute challenge on Daniel Harvie.

Gillingham slipped to a sixth defeat in their last seven league games, losing 4-0 at home to Ipswich.

Goals from James Norwood, Wes Burns and Macauley Bonne put Ipswich 3-0 up inside 23 minutes and Conor Chaplin completed the scoring in the closing stages from the penalty spot after Max Ehmer had fouled Joe Pigott.

Gills midfielder Daniel Phillips was sent off midway through the second half for his second bookable offence.

Cheltenham's winless league run was extended to seven matches as they drew 1-1 at home against mid-table rivals Burton.

The Robins led at the interval through Callum Wright and Daniel Jebbison levelled for the visitors six minutes after the restart.

Fleetwood inflicted a third straight league defeat on bottom club Doncaster thanks to Ellis Harrison's close-range finish early in the second half, which sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Sky Bet League Two

Tranmere moved up to second in Sky Bet League Two with a thumping 4-0 home win over struggling Scunthorpe.

Charlie Jolley, Elliott Nevitt and substitutes Sam Foley and Ryan Watson got the goals as Micky Mellon's side fired a warning shot to leaders Forest Green Rovers with a sixth straight league win that meant a miserable return to Prenton Park for former Tranmere boss Keith Hill.

Rovers climbed above Northampton, whose run of five successive home wins came to an end when they were beaten 1-0 by Crawley.

Tom Nichols scored the only goal late in the first half as Northampton missed a series of late chances to avoid back-to-back defeats.

Paul Tisdale recorded his first win as Stevenage manager as his side beat a below-par Walsall 3-1 to move away from the relegation zone.

Tisdale's men made a lightning start, scoring twice within the opening 10 minutes through an own goal from Rollin Menayese and Chris Lines.

Brendan Kiernan gave the visitors hope when he cut inside and drilled home a low shot with 20 minutes left but a late Jake Taylor goal sealed the win.

Salford took advantage of the lack of fans at the normally raucous Rodney Parade to record a 2-0 victory over Newport in a match that was played behind closed doors due to Welsh government Covid restrictions.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 44th minute when Josh Morris' driven effort was deflected in via the boot of Newport midfielder Finn Azaz and the post and striker Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the visitors' lead seven minutes after the restart.

Former Bradford players Jordan Gibson and Omari Patrick both scored against their old club in Carlisle's 2-0 win at Brunton Park.

It was a third successive victory for Keith Millen's side as they continue to pull themselves clear of trouble at the bottom of the table.

The matches at Colchester, where Rochdale were the visitors, and bottom club Oldham, who were due to take on promotion-chasing Sutton, were both postponed late on due to waterlogged pitches.