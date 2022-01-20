David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Cardiff, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Bristol City became the latest side to be blown away by Fulham at the weekend. They weren't the first or even the last in the past couple of weeks, so they shouldn't take it too much to heart.

It's five without a win now for Cardiff, and their position would look even more precarious were it not for the points deductions that have happened elsewhere. The Bluebirds have done well at Ashton Gate recently, but I think this will be a narrow home win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Derby, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Derby's Tom Lawrence

That was a huge return to winning ways for Nottingham Forest last weekend. Another late win thanks to a Lewis Grabban goal to keep them in the play-off mix.

I've run out of plaudits for what Derby are doing amidst all the uncertainty around the club. What Wayne Rooney and his squad are doing in the toughest of circumstances is incredible, and whomever is out on the pitch for this huge game will be right up for defying the odds once again. A draw would be a great result.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth are looking a little way up at Fulham now, and might have to start concentrating on the sides below them. They will have been relieved to see Blackburn lose in midweek at the very least.

Hull are the side that did them that favour. There was renewed optimism around the place, which was terrific to see. Can they carry that momentum to the Vitality? I think they'll take a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

Image: Fulham celebrate another Championship goal

It was a good win for Stoke last Sunday to get back in the right direction after a stop-start month. Phil Jagielka's arrival already looks a shrewd bit of business.

He will have to be at his best to repel this Fulham attack. My word, have they been on song lately. Nineteen goals in three games is, frankly, ridiculous. Stoke might be a bit more resilient, but it's still hard to see past an away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Peterborough, Saturday 3pm

It has been a rough period for West Brom. They just cannot score goals. They are drifting out of the automatic-promotion race and towards falling out of the top six altogether, which would be a disaster.

Peterborough are in the relegation zone with games in hand on all the sides above them pretty much. But games in hand are worth little when you're not picking up any points. I think the Baggies will nick this one. Just.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Middlesbrough, Monday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Middlesbrough 'have an eye on automatic promotion'

It was a frustrating night for Blackburn at Hull in midweek. They probably caught their opponents in this rescheduled game at the wrong time, with all the buzz there was amongst the home fans after the takeover.

The Chris Wilder machine rumbled on at the weekend. They will have an eye on automatic promotion now, even if he doesn't admit it himself. This is a great chance to lay down a marker, especially with Ben Brereton Diaz missing for Rovers. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Barnsley: 2-0

Blackpool vs Millwall: 1-1

Coventry vs QPR: 2-2

Reading vs Huddersfield: 1-2

Sheffield United vs Luton: 1-2

Swansea vs Preston: 1-2