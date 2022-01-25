Grant McCann: Hull City manager to be sacked today following takeover by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali

Hull City manager Grant McCann will be sacked today following the takeover of the club by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.
McCann is set to be dismissed despite having just recorded back-to-back Championship wins over promotion-chasing Blackburn and Bournemouth.
The Tigers are 19th in the Championship, 10 points above the relegation zone.
Hull were taken over by Turkish businessman and TV personality Ilicali last Wednesday.
The 52-year-old received approval from the English Football League to become the new owner and end the Allam family's 11-year reign as owners.
Ilicali has spent the last six months working on a deal for his Acun Medya group to buy the Championship club, reaching an agreement with the Allam family as far back as October.
The sacking of McCann will be Ilicali's first major decision since taking over the club, with reports suggesting he will appoint former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze as McCann's replacement.
McCann was appointed Hull boss in June 2019 after taking Doncaster Rovers to the League One play-offs.
But Hull were relegated from the Championship in his first season after they finished bottom, although he did win immediate promotion back to the division after winning League One last season.
Following Saturday's 1-0 win at Bournemouth, the Northern Irishman said of his future: "I am here to speak about the game today. I don't know what is going to happen next week.
"I am pleased with my players taking six points in a week from the teams second and third in the table. It is a fantastic result. Bournemouth is a very tough place to come."