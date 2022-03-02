Ukraine defender criticised Russia's Artem Dzyuba and his team-mates for their silence over the invasion of his country; Mykolenko released an expletive-strewn post on Instagram to hit out at the players

Vitaliy Mykolenko: Everton and Ukraine defender hits out at Russia players in expletive Instagram post

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaliy Mykolenko embrace before Everton take on Manchester City as Goodison Park puts on a show of unity to support Ukraine

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko has hit out at Russia captain Artem Dzyuba and his international team-mates for their silence over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine defender, who joined Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January, embraced his international colleague Oleksandr Zinchenko before Manchester City's clash with the Toffees at the weekend as the attention of the football world focused on the plight of their country.

But, while support for Ukraine has been widespread, Cherkasy-born Mykolenko is furious that has not extended to players from the Russia football team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenkohas has reacted to the sports sanctions against his country, claiming Russia has always believed that sport was beyond politics

In a post full of expletives on Instagram in his native language, the 22-year-old called out Dzyuba and said the players would "never be forgiven" for their actions.

The post on his Instagram story said: "Whilst you b***h and your c**p footballers are silent, @artem.dzyuba, civilians are being killed in Ukraine. You and most importantly your children will be locked in your s***hole for your whole life. And I am sincerely happy for it. You will never be forgiven."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the sporting world to do more to sever links with Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues

Mykolenko's post came the day after FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia from all competitions, just weeks before they were due to face Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final.

Everton urged to cut ties with Usmanov

Alisher Usmanov - who has sponsorship links to Everton - has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union, while Labour MP Chris Bryant has urged the club to cut ties with the billionaire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Labour MP Chris Bryant has called on Everton to end their commercial ties with billionaire Alisher Usmanov

Uzbek-born Usmanov is not officially involved with Everton, but his USM firm sponsors the club's training ground, while another, Megafon, is Everton Women's main shirt sponsor.

Speaking on Tuesday in Parliament, Labour MP Chris Bryant said he expected Usmanov to be sanctioned by the UK in the near future, and added he believes the same prospect has left Blues owner Roman Abramovich "terrified".

Bryant said: "Alisher Usmanov has already been sanctioned by the EU but not yet by the UK. But I suspect he will be pretty soon on a UK list and Everton should certainly be cutting ties with him already.

BREAKING: Alisher Usmanov has released a statement via the International Fencing Federation where he was President since 2008. pic.twitter.com/tSTIxykMUG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 1, 2022

Usmanov released a statement on Tuesday via the International Fencing Federation where he was president since 2008. The statement read: "On 28 February 2022, I became the target of restrictive measures imposed by the European Union.

"I believe that such decision is unfair, and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity, and business reputation. I will use all legal means to protect my honour and reputation.

"I hereby suspend the exercise of my duties as the President of the International Fencing Federation effective immediately until justice is restored."