David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 36. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United hit a bit of a bump at Millwall last week as they ran into a side in good form and fell to defeat. They will want to get back on the horse quickly and get themselves back into the top six.

Nottingham Forest were back to winning ways, and may have one eye on another big game in the FA Cup in a few days. Steve Cooper will want them fully focused here, and that should be enough for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Blackburn, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

When these two sides met in the reverse fixture it ended in a 7-0 victory for Fulham, and they have largely gone from strength to strength since. It is surely only a matter of time before they seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Blackburn went on a brilliant run after that defeat, but more importantly they got back to winning ways and scored a goal against QPR last Saturday. They will be feeling a lot better, but it won't be enough for them at Craven Cottage. Although for their sake it will hopefully be a tighter game.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

It is all starting to unravel again for Derby on the pitch. Three straight defeats has left them back in the mire and staring relegation in the face again. Wayne Rooney cut an extremely frustrated figure as they were beaten by Cardiff in midweek as it looks to all be catching up with him.

Barnsley have turned their season on its head with three wins from four. Whether it is too little, too late remains to be seen. A win here would give them real belief, but I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

A mixed bag of a week for Middlesbrough. Defeat at Barnsley, followed by a fantastic FA Cup win over Tottenham in extra-time to march into the quarter-finals. They will want to keep that going here.

Luton gave a brilliant account of themselves against Chelsea on Wednesday night, and there may be a few tired legs at the Riverside. I still expect goals, but I can't split these sides. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Three without a win for Preston now may have put a pin in any hopes of them making a late dash for the play-offs. But I know Ryan Lowe and he won't be giving in until it's mathematically impossible for them to get there.

Bournemouth have so many games in hand on the sides chasing them that it's hard to really gauge how good their position is. You would prefer points on the board, so a win at Deepdale is essential. It will be close, but I reckon they'll edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

It was a poor result for Reading in the end at Blackpool, as a few late goals made it look a worse performance than it actually was. They need to bounce back with sides still lurking beneath them.

Millwall are on a great run of form. Four wins on the bounce, and the play-offs back on the horizon if they can keep it going. I believe they will. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Huddersfield vs Peterborough (Fri 7.45pm live on Sky Sports Football Red Button): 2-0

Bristol City vs Birmingham: 1-1

Hull vs West Brom: 1-0

QPR vs Cardiff: 1-1

Stoke vs Blackpool: 2-2

Swansea vs Coventry: 1-2