Women's Super League round-up: Chelsea close on leaders Arsenal; Man City, West Ham win

Chelsea maintained the pressure on current Barclays FA Women's Super League leaders Arsenal after Sam Kerr's goal in second-half stoppage time earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa; Manchester City beat Tottenham 1-0 at The Hive; West Ham also won 1-0 vs lowly Birmingham at St Andrew's

Sunday 13 March 2022 16:39, UK

Image: Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday afternoon

A stoppage-time goal from Sam Kerr kept Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes alive as they beat Aston Villa 1-0.

Chelsea had chances to go ahead but Hannah Hampton made two brilliant saves to deny both Kerr and Guro Reiten, before Remi Allen came close for the visitors when her curling shot flicked off the post.

Kerr snatched the winner in in the late stages after goalkeeper Zecira Musovic launched the ball upfield and the Australian latched onto the end of it, stabbing home to rescue three points.

Sam Kerr scored the late winner for Emma Hayes&#39; Blues at Kingsmeadow
Image: Sam Kerr scored the late winner for Emma Hayes' Blues at Kingsmeadow

Caroline Weir's second-half strike was the difference as Manchester City made it back-to-back league wins by beating Tottenham 1-0.

Weir came close to breaking the deadlock just after half-time when her free-kick rattled the post and Spurs goalkeeper Beckie Spencer denied the visitors multiple times in the second half, making decisive punches and saves.

Spencer was called into action again in the 64th minute and parried Raso's cross, but the rebound fell to Weir who bundled the ball into the net.

Hayley Raso challenges Kerys Harrop
Image: Manchester City edged past Tottenham at The Hive

West Ham moved up to sixth in the table after beating bottom side Birmingham 1-0.

The Hammers broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Katerina Svitkova's corner found Adriana Leon at the back post and she poked home to give her side the lead.

Birmingham had a chance to equalise in the final stages but Veatriki Sarri's free-kick flew over the bar.

