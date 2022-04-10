English football's governing body asked an external solicitor to look into claims made surrounding an incident back in 2014 while new allegations were also investigated; Elleray will be stepping down from the position and other roles at the FA at the end of the current season

David Elleray: FA will not take action against referees' chair after investigation

The FA will not be taking any action against referees’ chair David Elleray after the completion of an independent investigation into allegations made against him.

English football's governing body asked an external solicitor to look into claims made surrounding an incident back in 2014 while new allegations were also investigated.

Leigh Barnett from legal firm Parker Bullen found that the original investigation in 2014 was compliant with FA policy and there was insufficient evidence to support the fresh allegations against the former match official.

However, the FA said: "The recommendations in Leigh Barnett's report will be incorporated into the work already well under way to develop the FA's next three-year refereeing strategy that will be launched next season.

The statement added: "The strategy, which is currently in the consultation phase with a broad range of stakeholders, is set to develop a clear plan to improve the refereeing environment and culture, create better opportunities for under-represented groups and improve standards from grassroots to elite levels."

Elleray will be stepping down from the position and other roles at the FA at the end of the current season.