Premier League betting: Back 8/1 Christian Eriksen to score from range - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Christian Eriksen to show his class for Brentford and Yerry Mina to thump home a header this weekend.

How did we get on last weekend?

No luck with the longshots advised as we strive to end the season in three figures of profit.

Dwight McNeil to score and have two shots on target (22/1) and Reece James to score and have two shots on target (10/1) - plus the first goalscorer double of the pair (275/1) all went into the bookmakers' satchels.

The glass half full part of my brain was telling me that McNeil and James had five shots on goal between them so the theory was on the right lines. But, in truth, neither really had a golden chance as all of their efforts were off target.

Very meh.

Those two players should be on your radar still in the coming weeks as their goalscorer and shots prices remain with the scales tipped in our favour.

Onto this weekend...

P+L = +63

Christian Eriksen was sensational in the defeat at Old Trafford, revelling in a free role to dictate the play, provide ammunition for his somewhat misfiring strikers and striking quality efforts on goal from range. Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay looked like a couple of celebrities playing in a charity game against a seasoned pro trying to stop him.

Southampton play a very aggressive style which will afford space for Eriksen to roam in on Saturday. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have conceded 21 goals in their last nine Premier League games since the start of March.

Eriksen himself looks a fair price at 4/1 with Sky Bet to get in on the goalscoring action. In his seven starts, he has fired 13 shots from outside the box, including two that hit the target against Manchester United. A player with his quality that has scored 23 goals from outside the box in the Premier League is always worth a look at scoring from range. He is 17/2 with to do in this game which should be a open, free-flowing affair.

Image: Yerry Mina celebrates a goal with Mason Holgate

Yerry Mina to score a header at 14/1 with Sky Bet is my chosen weapon in the Sunday clash between Leicester and Everton. His return to fitness offers Frank Lampard so much in both boxes - and not to mention Mina's leadership qualities at playing dark arts football.

Seven goals from 78 starts puts him up there with the most deadly attackers of a set piece in the Premier League and his prices are a little too inflated as his season has been ravaged by injuries so his shots data has trended downwards. Here, he faces a Leicester side that have conceded the most goals from set pieces (27) and most from corners (14) this season. This might be the time to catch the big man so backing him at 4/6 for a shot and going for glory with a headed goal at 14/1 with Sky Bet is the way to go.

