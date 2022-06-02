Championship kits: New strips for 2022/23 season

The 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season was wrapped up on May 29, when Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield in the play-off final to reach the Premier League - but the focus has already begun to shift towards 2022/23.

Several second tier clubs have already either revealed their kits for the new campaign or announced when they will launch the new strips for fans to purchase.

We have collated what has been released so far; take a look below and see what you think of this year's efforts...

Blackburn

To be unveiled on July 4.

Coventry

Coventry released their new, bespoke home kit, which "celebrates the identity and history of Coventry City and the City of Coventry," on May 25.

The shirt features the tramlines made famous in the 1970s, with stained-glass window patterns from Coventry Cathedral within them to mark the 60th anniversary of its consecration.

Produced by Hummel, the words 'In Our Coventry Homes' are printed inside the neck of the shirt, which goes on sale on June 30.

Rotherham

The Millers are celebrating a decade since their move from Millmoor to the New York Stadium and have created an "iconic and eye-catching" shirt to commemorate the occasion.

It features a collaboration with The Graphic Bomb, which consists of hand-drawn images of the club's home, with black trim featuring for the first time since the 1990s. All of this has been brought to life by Puma Teamwear.

Club partners IPM have even adjusted their branding to ensure it fits with the overall look of the 'primary' kit, dropping their own primary colours in doing so.

Stoke

The Potters have made the decision, for the first time since 2006, to "make a notable difference to previous kits", introducing a chevron design to the traditional red and white stripes.

The colour blue will no longer feature on the home shirt, with black being reintroduced in its place.

Meanwhile, the Potters have also released a white away kit, which features a black sash style stripe and is inspired by the kit from the 1974/75 campaign.

Watford