Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape

A Premier League footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

The Metropolitan police have confirmed to Sky Sports News: "On July 4, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022."

In the statement, Police also said the man "was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

The footballer remained in custody on Tuesday afternoon.