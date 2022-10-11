World Cup: What do Scotland, Wales and Republic of Ireland need to reach finals?

What do Scotland and the Republic of Ireland need to seal a place in next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand? Sky Sports explains...

How do the Women's World Cup play-offs work?

Three play-off finals take place on Tuesday as Scotland face the Republic of Ireland, Wales take on Switzerland and Portugal play Iceland.

Of the three winners, two qualify directly for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand based on points and goal tallies in the group stage and play-offs.

The third will go into the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand in February. That 10-team knockout will also feature Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Senegal and Thailand.

As things stand, Switzerland are top on 19 points, one clear of Iceland who, in turn, are one point ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland are fourth on 16 points, the same as Portugal and while they share the same goal difference, Scotland have scored more. Wales are currently sixth on 14 points.

What do Scotland, Wales and ROI need to qualify?

On Tuesday, three points will be awarded for a win in 120 minutes, while there is only a point on offer if a team were to triumph via penalties.

Therefore, to qualify for the World Cup automatically Scotland would need either Wales to beat Switzerland or Portugal to overcome Iceland and then replicate that margin of victory over Republic of Ireland.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side are in action after the other two matches so will know what is required and either way, a victory at Hampden Park on Tuesday will at worst guarantee third spot and leave the team on the brink of just a second World Cup finals.

Wales, meanwhile, would need to beat Switzerland by two goals, while requiring Scotland to win against Republic of Ireland on penalties and need Portugal to also beat Iceland on spot-kicks.

Any win for Republic of Ireland, paired with either victory for Portugal or Wales would see them progress. Alternatively, three points for the Irish would require Iceland or Switzerland to pick up a point or less.

What are the Inter-confederation play-offs?

A 10-team tournament will be held in New Zealand from February 17-23 to decide the last three finalists.

Just one of the six teams in Tuesday's play-offs will take part with teams split into three groups: two of three and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking.

All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions, with the winner of each qualifying for the World Cup finals. In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against New Zealand or a guest nation) and meet the winners of the semi-final between the other two sides in their group.

Who has qualified for the World Cup so far?

Hosts: Australia, New Zealand

AFC: China, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam

CAF: Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia

CONCACAF: Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States

CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia

UEFA: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden