Pele: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe send Brazil legend best wishes amid concerns over his health

Brazil legend Pele was admitted into hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday with general swelling; the 82-year-old was diagnosed with a respiratory infection on Friday; Pele is widely known as one of the greatest footballers of all-time and is Brazil's record goalscorer

England captain Harry Kane has sent his best wishes to Pele, amid concerns over his health

England captain Harry Kane has sent his best wishes to Pele as concerns remain over the Brazil legend's health.

According to Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the 82-year-old was moved to palliative treatment after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer.

Asked about the news report, Kane said: "First and foremost, we send our best wishes to him and his family as well.

"He's an inspiration in our game, an incredible footballer and an incredible person."

Image: Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection on Friday

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Asked about the advice Pele had given him, in which he urged the Tottenham striker to never believe he is the best player in the world and keep learning, Kane said: "To hear those words back then from him was really special for me.

"And I always feel like I'm someone who is always learning and will continue to learn for the rest of my career, so he was spot on with his advice.

"Of course, sad to hear that news, but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up as well."

France forward Kylian Mbappe, who became the first teenager since Pele to win the World Cup four years ago in Russia, tweeted on Saturday: "Pray for the King @Pele" as a tribute for the Brazil legend.

Folha de S.Paulo reported that Pele was only being treated for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

The newspaper said he had a general swelling and cardiac issues when admitted to hospital earlier this week, a detail previously reported by ESPN Brasil.

Pele was taken to hospital in Sao Paolo on Tuesday to evaluate his cancer treatment after he had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

On Thursday, he thanked concerned fans for their messages.

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this," he posted on Instagram.

"Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes."