Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December

Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for December.

The QPR players jumped as high as they could when Gudmundsson struck his free-kick, but he had fooled them all, by-passing them completely with a viciously-whipped strike into the far corner.

Gudmundsson said: "I'm really pleased to win this award, it's nice recognition for the free-kick and it was a nice feeling when it went in.

"I worked on a similar set-piece the day before in training, so to then find the net with one in the game was great."

Gudmundsson beat off competition from Cardiff City's Kion Etete, Luton Town's Alfie Doughty & West Bromwich Albion's Tom Rogic.

Sky Bet League One winner: Marlon Pack

Portsmouth midfielder Marlon Pack is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for December.

Pack had never scored for his hometown club, so his first goal was always going to be special. It was majestic to boot, a 25-yard free-kick curled around the Ipswich wall and in off the far post.

Pack said: "It was an unbelievable feeling for me to score the first goal for my boyhood club and then be able to go over to celebrate where my family were sitting in the South Stand.



"I'm normally quite low-key when I score - but that certainly wasn't going to happen on this occasion!"

Pack beat off competition from Burton Albion's Jonny Smith, Cambridge United's Shilow Tracey and Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Ian Henderson

Rochdale striker Ian Henderson is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for December.

Henderson has always possessed a mind that sees opportunities others can't, so when the ball arrived at his feet with his back to the Hartlepool goal, a backheel was the obvious choice. To him, at least.

Henderson said: "I am delighted to receive this Goal of the Month award. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that voted - your support is very much appreciated."

Henderson beat off competition from AFC Wimbledon's Ethan Chislett, Leyton Orient's Tom James and Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins.