David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League

David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival.

Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.

No criminal proceedings were instructed against Goodwillie, but he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages by a judge after it was ruled he raped a woman in a flat in West Lothian in 2011.

To the surprise of supporters, Goodwillie was named on the Radcliffe teamsheet to take on Belper Town on Wednesday, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-2 win.

Goodwillie left Raith Rovers in September 2022, eight months after initially signing and having not made a single appearance, after the Kirkcaldy club faced a ferocious backlash from club sponsor Val McDermid, fans, Rape Crisis Scotland and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

His arrival at Stark's Park also prompted a raft of resignations among board members and club volunteers, while the club's women's side opted to rebrand under a different name.

The 33-year-old did recently play one trial game for Livingston United in November in the ninth level of Scottish football, scoring twice, but never played again.

Goodwillie has three caps for Scotland, and played for Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen among others.