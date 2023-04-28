Football ups and downs 2022/23: Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and National League promotions and relegations

Wigan under threat of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship; Ipswich and Plymouth close to promotion in League One, with Accrington and Morecambe battling against relegation; Northampton and Stevenage could go up in League Two; Hartlepool close to dropping out of EFL
Saturday 29 April 2023 17:08, UK
Who could go up this weekend? Who could go down? Who's clinched a trophy? Who's qualified for Europe?
As the Sky Bet EFL enters its penultimate weekend of the 2022/23 season and the Premier League enters its final month, we bring you the ups and downs across the top five divisions of English football.
Champions: TBC
Qualified for the Champions League: TBC
Qualified for Europa League: Arsenal
Qualified for Europa Conference League: Manchester United
Relegated: TBC
With a month left of the Premier League season, very little has been decided as yet.
Arsenal currently lead the way at the top of the table, though Manchester City are trailing very closely behind
Meanwhile at the bottom, Southampton look to be prime candidates for relegation. Ruben Selles' Saints sit six points from safety with five games left to play.
Champions: Burnley
Promoted: Sheffield United
Qualified for play-offs: Luton, Middlesbrough
Relegated: Blackpool
With two rounds of fixtures remaining, the two automatic promotion places up for grabs in the Championship have been sealed by champions Burnley and runners-up Sheffield United.
And with Luton and Middlesbrough having already secured their spots in the play-offs, only two can join them in the end-of-season lottery.
Millwall and Coventry currently occupy fifth and sixth place, but Sunderland, Blackburn, West Brom, Preston, Norwich and Swansea all remain in contention.
Blackpool became the first team to suffer relegation from the Championship this season after a 3-2 defeat to Millwall on Friday night. They cannot finish above both Huddersfield and Reading, who face one another on the final day.
On Saturday, Wigan face fellow strugglers Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium where anything other than a win will send them down, too.
Promoted: TBC
Qualified for play-offs (at least): Plymouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley
Relegated: Forest Green
Four teams have already qualified for the play-offs at least, but the current top two have the chance to secure promotion this weekend and avoid the lottery.
Current leaders Plymouth will be promoted to the Championship if they beat Burton or Sheffield Wednesday fail to win away at Shrewsbury.
Ipswich, meanwhile, will be promoted if they beat Exeter or Sheffield Wednesday fail to better their result when they travel to Shrewsbury.
The one and only thing that has been decided is the first of the four relegation places. Forest Green suffered immediate relegation back to League Two after just six wins in their 44 league games so far, just one of which has come since December 10.
Accrington will join them if they lose at home to Cambridge, Oxford avoid defeat away at Forest Green and MK Dons beat Barnsley. They will also go down if they draw with Cambridge and both Oxford and MK Dons win.
The same goes for Morecambe. They will go down if they lose at home to Lincoln, Oxford avoid defeat away at Forest Green and MK Dons beat Barnsley. And they will go down if they draw with Lincoln and both Oxford and MK Dons win.
Champions: Leyton Orient
Qualified for play-offs (at least): Northampton, Stevenage
Relegated: Rochdale
Leyton Orient were the first team promoted from League Two earlier this month, securing the title and a return to the third tier after seven seasons away.
Northampton will join them this Saturday if they beat play-off-chasing Bradford. A point will be enough if Stockport and Carlisle fail to beat Leyton Orient and Salford respectively.
Stevenage will also be promoted if they beat Grimsby at home or Stockport, Carlisle and Bradford fail to better their result. They will be promoted regardless if Stockport, Carlisle and Bradford all lose.
The first team to be relegated from League Two this season was Rochdale, whose 1-0 defeat to Stockport on April 22 saw their 102-year stay in the EFL come to its conclusion.
Hartlepool sit 23rd and are in pole position to join them this weekend. The only sliver of hope for John Askey's men is that, should they beat Barrow and nearest rivals Crawley lose to Walsall, the relegation battle will not be decided until the final day of the season.
Champions: Wrexham
Qualified for play-off semi-finals: Notts County
Qualified for play-off quarter-finals: Chesterfield, Woking, Barnet, Bromley
Relegated: Yeovil, Scunthorpe, Maidstone United
With Wrexham having already won the National League, the only way up for the remaining teams in promotion contention is through the play-offs.
Second-placed Notts County are the only side to have confirmed their place in the semi-finals, where they will be joined by either third-placed Chesterfield or fourth-placed Woking.
Barnet and Bromley have secured their places in the play-off quarter-finals and, while Boreham Wood only need one point to join them, should they slip up, Southend United and Eastleigh will be jostling to try and take that final play-off spot.
Meanwhile, there is just one relegation place left to be sealed. Torquay United currently occupy it and, to survive on the final day, they must better Maidenhead United's result and hope for an eight-goal swing.
Final: Manchester City vs Manchester United - Sunday June 3, 3pm
Winners: Manchester United
Winners: Bolton Wanderers