Lionel Messi suspended by PSG over 'unauthorised absence' to take trip to visit Saudi Arabia, according to media reports

PSG have reportedly suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks without pay after the World Cup winner's unauthorised absence from training to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old was pictured in Riyadh on Monday, with French outlet L'Equipe reporting he has been docked two weeks wages and will not train with the team during that time.

He would miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but could then return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

Messi is in the final months of a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 leaders, and last month Sky Sports News reported he wanted to witness their sporting plans for next season before committing to a new contract.

He was also offered a one-year deal worth a reported £400m to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, though there is no indication whether their offer had any connection with his trip. Messi already serves as a tourism ambassador to the Middle Eastern country.

Tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb tweeted a welcome to Messi on Monday as well as posting pictures of the Argentina World Cup winner, only hours after he had played 90 minutes of PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient, which cut their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to just five points with as many games remaining.

"I am happy to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences," Al-Khateeb tweeted. "We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality."

Barcelona have already attempted to step up their efforts to make Messi a contract offer this summer by talking to LaLiga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play ratio.

The club are in talks with the league regarding their spending limits for next season, with the idea firmly in mind to try and bring Messi back to the Nou Camp for what is likely to be his last year in European football.

However, it will not be easy with Barca having been charged by LaLiga for breaching their limit with three players during the 2021-22 season, including ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and were forced to re-register Gavi as an academy player.

The Christensen fine has been successfully appealed but Barca remain at the very limit of what they can spend and will almost certainly have to move players on to accommodate a Messi return.

Nevertheless, the club are working very much with that intention in mind and they have been buoyed by the recent lack of progress in Messi's contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, manager Xavi told reporters last week it was "too soon" to speculate whether he would return to the club.

"When it comes to Leo, we don't know if it will happen or not," he said. "We don't know. It's too soon to talk about it.

"Winning the title is very important to us, for the club, the staff and the players it would give us a lot of stability. As for new players arriving, we will talk about it once we've won LaLiga."