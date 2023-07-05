Privacy Notice: New Focus Fund

The New Focus Fund (the 'Fund') is administered by Sky UK Limited ('Sky' or 'we'). Sky is the controller of the personal data processed when a user ('you') applies and works with our Fund.

How and why we use your personal data

If you choose to apply for the Fund, we will use your name, contact details, your pitch, information about prior contact with Sky and previous funding you may have received, information about your content, publications and business, as well as any other data you provide to assess the application and administer the fund. This is done on the legal basis of steps taken by us, at your request, to enter into a contract with you as part of the Fund.

We will also collect information about your race, ethnicity, gender identity, the sexual orientation of individuals in your business and whether you consider yourself to have a disability to help us assess your application in terms of reaching our goal to be an inclusive business that supports diverse content and inclusive storytelling. We will also carry out statistical analysis and reporting on this personal data to assess our success in reaching this goal with the Fund. This is done on the legal basis of your explicit consent to us. If you no longer want us to use this data or assess your application, you can contact us at inclusion@sky.uk to withdraw your consent.

We will retain your information for three years after submission. After this time the personal data will either be securely deleted or anonymised.

We will share your information internally in Sky and with any third parties for the purposes described above. We only share information with these companies where we are satisfied that they have appropriate security measures and controls in place to protect your personal data. When these companies act on our behalf, they will only process your personal data in accordance with our instructions and for the reasons set out in this notice.

Some of our suppliers and partners process personal data outside of the UK. We will also share your data with the Comcast Group, specifically Comcast Corporation and Comcast Cable Communications LLC ("Comcast"). We only transfer data to companies based in the US (such as Comcast) or other countries outside the UK where we can rely on an approved transfer mechanism.

We ensure that these companies have measures in place to comply with their obligations under UK data protection law, and we will only transfer personal data to these companies where we can rely on an approved data transfer mechanism, such as a UK Government adequacy decision or by including the appropriate Standard Contractual Clauses in our contracts with these companies, together with the ICO's data transfer addendum (where appropriate).

Your Rights

You have the following rights:

to request access to, or erasure of, the personal data we hold about you (we explain more about this below).

to request us to restrict the processing of the personal data we hold about you.

to object to us processing personal data relating to you.

where you have given us consent to process your personal data, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time.

you have the right to obtain certain personal data from us in a format that can be transferred electronically to a third party (also called "data portability").

Please note that some of these rights are not absolute. In some cases, for example, we may refuse a request to exercise particular rights. However, we will keep you informed as to the actions that we can take when you make your request.

Contact Us

If you have any queries or wish to exercise any of your subject rights in relation to the data processed by this website, please contact Sky at inclusion@sky.uk.

Complaints

If you wish to make a complaint about how we use your information, please contact Sky's Data Protection Officer via dp.department@sky.uk and we will do our best to help. If you're still unhappy and you are within the UK, you can contact the Information Commissioner's Office via their website.