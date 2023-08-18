Lucas Paqueta: Man City transfer on hold due to FA and FIFA betting investigation

Investigation is believed to centre around Paqueta getting booked in games, with the bets being placed in Brazil; Paqueta denies placing any bets himself; FA and Man City have declined to comment

Dharmesh Sheth explains why Lucas Paqueta's move from West Ham to Man City is on hold because of concerns surrounding an FA and FIFA betting investigation

Manchester City's move for Lucas Paqueta is on hold because of concerns surrounding an FA and FIFA betting investigation.

The investigation is believed to centre around Paqueta getting booked in games, with the bets being placed in Brazil.

He was booked nine times for club and country last season.

Paqueta says he has not placed any bets himself and is said to be shocked by reports.

An £80m deal for Paqueta to join Man City has almost been agreed and could still happen if the issue is cleared up quickly.

In the meantime, Paqueta is focused on playing for West Ham.

The FA and Man City have declined to comment. Sky Sports News has also approached FIFA for comment.

Paqueta deal on hold - but not off

Sky Sports News Dharmesh Sheth on the Transfer Show:

"The deal is on hold, but it's not off - and it could be resurrected if this issue is cleared up and cleared up quickly.

"We heard from David Moyes, who said they have rejected a bid from Manchester City. West Ham value him at £85m or possibly even more.

"There is a release clause in his contract which kicks off next summer, which means West Ham can charge whatever they want. He has four years left on his contract with the option of an extra year.

"We are told that Paqueta is focused completely on playing for West Ham and he's been training as normal today ahead of playing Chelsea on Sunday."

What impact will this have on West Ham's transfer window?

Sky Sports News Dharmesh Sheth on the Transfer Show:

"Will it impact their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohamed Kudus?

"We are told that Tim Steidten, the sporting director, is sill out in Amsterdam having held talks with Ajax officials over the last couple of days.

"We are told that West Ham will make an approach for Kudus independent of what happens with Paqueta. We think the interest is still there and you can understand why, because they don't want to leave themselves short in case the deal with Man City resurfaces again.

"With two weeks to go, this is late in the window enough - so they need someone else in.

"Even before Man City approached West Ham for Paqueta, the interest in Kudus was already there."