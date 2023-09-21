Maddy Cusack: Sheffield United Women midfielder dies aged 27

Cusack passed away on Wednesday September 20, Sheffield United Women confirmed on Thursday; the 27-year-old - who also worked as a marketing executive at the club - had made over 100 appearances since joining the Women's Championship club in 2019

Sheffield United Women have announced the death of midfielder Maddy Cusack.

The 27-year-old - who made over 100 appearances for the Blades after joining in 2019 - passed away on Wednesday September 20.

She had worked as a marketing executive at the football club since 2021, having previously worked for the Sheffield United Community Foundation.

In a statement on the club's official website, chief executive Stephen Bettis said: "This is heart-breaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."