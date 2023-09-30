Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool at Tottenham incorrectly disallowed due to 'significant human error', admit PGMOL

Luis Diaz's goal for Liverpool at Tottenham was incorrectly disallowed due to "significant human error", PGMOL has admitted.

Diaz's first-half strike was flagged offside by the on-pitch officials - with Liverpool a man down and the score 0-0 - and VAR did not overrule the decision after a very quick review, with no lines shown on the replays.

But following the end of the game, which Tottenham won 2-1, refereeing body PGMOL admitted the decision was a "clear and obvious factual error" and that a full review will be conducted.

PGMOL's statement, released shortly after full-time, read: "PGMOL acknowledges a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool.

"The goal by Luis Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention. However, the VAR failed to intervene.

"PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of the fixture to acknowledge the error."

Sky Sports News understands the lines had been drawn and the process followed, however, the VAR incorrectly thought the on-field decision was that a goal had been awarded. This therefore resulted in a "check complete" and the goal being ruled out, instead of advising an intervention which would have led the goal to stand.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side finished the game with nine players after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off, criticised the "unfair" and "crazy" decisions made by the officials.

"That is not offside when you see it," Klopp told Sky Sports when asked about Diaz's disallowed goal.

"The ball is between Mo [Salah]'s legs, they drew the line wrong and didn't judge the moment when Mo passed the ball right."

Asked in his press conference about PGMOL admitting to the error, Klopp added: "Who does that help? We had that situation in the Man Utd game. Did Wolves get points for it?

"We won't get points for it. We all thought that when VAR came in it would make things easier.

"The decision was made really quick for that decision. It changed the momentum of the game."

The Liverpool boss was also unhappy with the decision to send off midfielder Curtis Jones.

"Curtis steps on the ball and goes over," said Klopp. "Not a bad tackle. It looks different in slow motion. He steps full throttle on the ball and goes over the ball. That is unlucky."

Neville on wrong offside call: It's a really bad one

Sky Sports' Gary Neville at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

"At the time, I thought that was onside. Then all of a sudden I heard in my ear ‘check complete’ from the VAR officials to the referee. There was no lines. It was so quick. Something was obviously wrong.

“That is unbelievable. It is a really, really bad one. That is very significant.

"I’ve been asking ‘have we got the right cameras at these stadiums?’ We never seem to be in line anymore. The groundman never get the lines wrong on the pitch, the accuracy is incredible.

"I’ve defended VAR as being a matter of fact but there’s been two or three in the last few weeks where I’ve felt behind the scenes the angle wasn’t right.”

Redknapp: Liverpool goal was onside

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"Everybody at home can see that's onside. It makes you wonder how many other situations they've got wrong - where have they been drawing the lines on shirts, lengths of shirts. We need clarification to make this game as simple as possible especially on disallowed goals like that. They have got that wrong by a yard - when they get it that badly wrong it's not a good look."