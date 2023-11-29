Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper retains support of owner Evangelos Marinakis despite mounting pressure - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have been to court to stop HM Revenue and Customs using material seized during a raid of the club as part of an investigation into an alleged multi-million-pound tax scandal there.

Steve Cooper retains the full support of Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ahead of a crucial run of games.

Image: Steve Cooper is coming under increasing pressure

Celtic and Lazio are facing punishment from UEFA following ugly scenes in their latest Champions League clash that included the Scottish club's supporters being taunted with offensive banners.

Grassroots women's and girls' football has been given a cash injection of £30m for new artificial pitches, which will reserve peak-time slots for bookings by female teams.

A proposal to divert Roman Abramovich's £2.34bn Chelsea sale fund to Israel rather than Ukraine was discussed after the Hamas terrorist attack, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

EVENING STANDARD

Paris Saint-Germain are now favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League has written to the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rejecting his claim that there was an "abuse of process" in the hearings that led to Everton being docked 10 points for breaching spending rules.

Police in Newport Beach, California, are looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl in their jurisdiction, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA have held talks about following the Premier League's less strict interpretation of the handball law in an attempt to reduce the award of harsh penalties such as that which denied Newcastle victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United's purchase of Casemiro as a 'terrible' buy as the £70m midfielder struggles for form and fitness in his second season at the club.

THE TIMES

England defender Lucy Bronze has highlighted the team's desire to build a legacy after the government and the FA agreed to inject £30m into creating football pitches for the use of women and girls.

Nike and Alberto Salazar, the disgraced American former distance running coach, have settled a $20m lawsuit with Mary Cain, who had claimed she suffered physical and emotional abuse when she was a member of an elite training group based at the sportswear giant's headquarters in Oregon.

Young striker Divin Mubama will get his chance to shine up front for West Ham when they take on Serbia's Backa Topola in the Europa League on Thursday night. Mubama's future with the club is in doubt after thus far not signing a contract extension beyond the end of the season.

Gymnastics coaches in Britain have been barred from weighing their athletes as part of new safeguarding measures brought about by a review into the sport.

THE SUN

Norwich forward Hwang Ui-jo has been suspended from the South Korean national team after an allegation was made that he illegally filmed a sex tape with his ex-girlfriend.

Arsenal will allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

Ex-Tottenham player Marcus Edwards has suffered a car accident while heading to training with current side Sporting Lisbon.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha retains his focus on the Premier League despite admitting his close encounter with a move to Bayern Munich last summer might have been "the opportunity of my life".

Officials from Barcelona and Real Madrid are still holding out hope that a December 21 ruling from the European Court might give them some leeway to restart their European Super League dreams.

Former Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay could be the next high-profile backroom signing for the Saudi Pro League, where he is being lined up by Al Ahli.

Europe's top clubs are split over a possible change of regulations that would see teams in the "multi club" ownership realm allowed to play against other in competitions like the Champions League.

Hampshire bowler John Turner is determined to do everything he can to impress England's cricket selectors in the West Indies to secure a place in their T20 World Cup squad.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea are set to recall Andrey Santos from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in January and send him out to their sister club Strasbourg to get the midfielder more playing time.

DAILY MIRROR

Lionel Scaloni is expected to step down as Argentina boss after next summer's Copa America.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in a $1bn (£790m) class action lawsuit in the United States over his affiliation with the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs served a one-match ban after strong criticism of referee Anthony Taylor, The Football Association have confirmed.

Saudi Arabia have made another huge statement signing - by poaching Manchester City's top commercial executive.

Manchester United's recruitment team are planning to sign a new holding midfielder in January to replace Sofyan Amrabat.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to green-light four new arrivals at Manchester United in January, with a defensive midfielder among their priorities.

Arsenal are weighing up a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen's £34m-rated former Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have shown interest in Scotland star Lewis Ferguson, whose performances with Bologna have already attracted scouts from Serie A's top clubs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly been told by Crystal Palace they have 'no chance' of signing Marc Guehi until after the 2024 European Championships.

Armando Broja is determined to stay at Chelsea despite the threat of another striker arriving at Stamford Bridge in January.

Clubs in the Premier League are on alert after reports in Italy claimed Juventus boss Max Allegri could leave the club at the end of the season and favours a move to England for his next challenge.

DAILY RECORD

An agent has claimed that AC Milan are one of a number of clubs who are vying to sign David Turnbull this summer, with his Celtic future unclear.

Arbroath star Joao Balde has been banned from driving for a year after being found in his parked car smelling of alcohol after winning the club's newcomer of the year award at a ceremony in Carnoustie earlier this year.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scottish football broadcasting deals held by Viaplay will return to the Premier Sports brand from early 2024 after an announcement they will take back the business they sold to the Nordic giants in 2022.