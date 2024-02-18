SWPL round-up: Glasgow City close gap to top after Old Firm draw between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox

Rangers avoided defeat to Celtic as 17-year-old Mia McAuley's second-half goal earned her side a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

Celtic had taken the lead a minute into the second half through Nathasha Flint after a flowing move on the break, but McAuley equalised against the run of play to secure a point for Rangers.

There was a chance for Celtic to win the game late on after a frantic finish however Rangers goalkeeper Jenna Fife kept out Murphy Agnew when through on goal.

Both sides will meet again twice in the split, but before that Partick Thistle host Celtic while Rangers go to Hibernian on March 3.

Motherwell 0-3 Glasgow City

Glasgow City won 3-0 at Motherwell to close the gap on league leaders Rangers and move level on points with Celtic.

Lauren Davidson scored either side of Bailey Collins' own goal to give Glasgow City a comfortable win and move them to within four points of the top.

Having looked out of the title race for a spell, they are now right in the mix with the split approaching. They host Aberdeen on March 3 while Motherwell will look to create some breathing room from the relegation battle as they travel away to Spartans.

Partick Thistle 1-1 Hibernian

Partick Thistle left it late to secure a point at home against Hibernian as they drew 1-1 on Sunday.

Rachel Donaldson's 84th-minute equaliser for Partick Thistle cancelled out Demi-Lee Falconer's first-half own goal.

Hibernian remain above Partick Thistle by a point as Hearts climb up to fourth. Both sides face tricky ties before the split as the Jags are away to Celtic while Hibernian host league leaders Rangers.

Aberdeen 4-3 Dundee United

Aberdeen scored three goals in 25 minutes to fight back from 3-1 down and beat Dundee United 4-3 in a stunning comeback.

Morgan Steedman, a January signing from St Johnstone, put Dundee United 2-0 up with her first goals for the club before Bayley Hutchison halved the deficit for Aberdeen almost instantly in a frantic opening 17 minutes.

Rachel Todd return Dundee United's advantage to two goals just after half an hour as the possibility of a first league league win for nine games beckoned.

Goals from Eilidh Shore and Hannah Stewart brought Aberdeen level with more than 10 minutes to go. But the Dons waited until stoppage-time to grab a winner as Shore struck for the second time.

The result moves Aberdeen nine points clear in 7th and leaves Dundee United level on points with Hamilton Accies and Montrose in the battle to avoid relegation.

Both sides return to action on March 3 when Aberdeen are away to Glasgow City while Dundee United host Hearts.

Heart of Midlothian 5-0 Montrose

Hearts moved up to 4th place in the SWPL with what was eventually a comfortable 5-0 home victory over Montrose.

Megan Bell opened the scoring for Hearts after 22 minutes, but they did not strike again until after the hour when Montrose forward Neve Guthrie was sent off.

Almost immediately after the dismissal, Hearts doubled their lead through Danni Findlay. Olufolasade 'Sade' Adamolekun got a late double before Brownlie scored the final goal of the game in stoppage-time.

Hearts jump above Partick Thistle and Hibernian into fourth while Montrose slump to the bottom of the table. Hearts travel to relegation threatened Dundee United next, while it's a massive game at the bottom between Montrose and Hamilton Academical.

Hamilton Academical 1-1 Spartans

Hamilton Academical moved themselves off the foot of the table but were denied all three points by a stoppage-time Spartans goal as they drew 1-1 on Sunday.

Chloe Muir, scoring for a second consecutive game, headed in the opener for Hamilton.

They looked to be heading out of the relegation zone until Hannah Jordan struck in stoppage-time.

With possession largely shared, Spartans edged the match in terms of shots but didn't create any clear-cut opportunities and young Emma Thomson continued to show her value in goals for Accies.

There are two huge matches now for both sides on the 3rd of March as Accies travel away to Montrose and Spartans host 8th placed Motherwell.